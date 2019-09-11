Win A Luxury Four Night Stay For Two In New York!

Win a four night stay in New York for you and a friend! Picture: Picture: The Sightseeing Pass

You and a friend could be jetting off to New York for the city break of a lifetime!

Fancy jetting off to the city that never sleeps for a city break you'll never forget? Well, we're giving you and a friend the chance to fly to New York, courtesy of United Airlines, for four spectacular nights.

The prize includes a four-night stay in a Deluxe Room at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue, New York City’s luxury hotel in Midtown Manhattan. There's also $100 every day for the winner to spend on pampering yourself at the hotel’s luxury spa, or, you could spend the $100 on dining at the hotel.

You'll win a luxury stay at The Langham. Picture: The Langham, New York

You'll be given $250 for a shopping spree at Bloomingdale’s flagship store, as well as a pair of tickets to a Broadway show of your choice, subject to availability.

There's two x 5 day Sightseeing Passes to enjoy your choice of over 100 attractions in the Big Apple, including museums, bus tours, boat cruises, themed walking and biking adventures. Flights are included, with two United Airlines economy tickets between UK airports Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester or London Heathrow to Newark/New York (excluding taxes).

To be in with a chance to win this huge prize, text NYC to 83958. Entries close at midday on 11TH OCTOBER. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you.

You'll see the famous sky line of New York! Picture: Picture: The Sightseeing Pass

100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across participating radio stations, a full list of which can be found here with age restrictions and full Ts&Cs. ADD HYPERLINK HERE TO FULL Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families. Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family. Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups. A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise. www.makesomenoise.com

With thanks to Bloomingdale’s, Attraction Tickets Direct, The Langham New York Fifth Avenue, The Sightseeing Pass and United Airlines.

Bloomingdale's New York. Picture: Bloomingdale's, New York

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000

> Download Our App For All The Latest Make Some Noise News