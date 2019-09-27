Win Tickets To A Top Secret Camila Cabello Gig & You'll Get To Meet The Star!

Your chance to meet Camila Cabello and watch a super intimate gig. Picture: Getty Images/Press Images

We're offering you the chance to meet superstar Camila Cabello, join her at a super intimate gig and join in a fan Q&A.

We're giving you a seriously epic chance to see Camila Cabello live in a super intimate, top secret gig in London, with £150 spending money for your trip and, you'll get to meet the 'Liar' star in the flesh!

You'll get to go to a Q&A with the singer and a select number of fans, and if that wasn't enough, we’ll also sort your travel to the top-secret location, and put you up in a hotel in London for the night.

There's also a swag bag included, which Camila will give you on the night!

See, didn't we tell you it was a special prize?!

Gearing up to the release of her second album, Camila has released two new tracks, 'Liar' and 'Shameless' after dominating the charts this summer with her and Shawn Mendes's track 'Señorita', and can't wait to get up close and personal with her UK fans after all this time!

For your chance to win, text GIG to 83598.

You must be over 18 to enter and texts cost your standard network rate, plus, once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you.

There are four rounds to this competition and Opening and Close Times are as follows:

1st pair of tickets: Opens 27/09/2019 at 12.45 and closes on 27/09/2019 at 6pm.

2nd pair of tickets: Opens 27/09/2019 at 6pm and closes 28/09/2019 at 5.30pm.

3rd pair of tickets: Opens 28/09/2019 at 5.30pm and closes 29/09/2019 at 7.30pm

4th pair of tickets: Opens 29/09/2019 at 7.30pm and closes 30/09/2019 ay 9am.

100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across participating radio stations, a full list of which can be found here with age restrictions and full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families. Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family. Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups. A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise. www.makesomenoise.com

