Win Tickets To Capital's Summertime Ball On TikTok

Win a pair of tickets to the Summertime Ball thanks to TikTok. Picture: Global

Here's your chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to the Summertime Ball on TikTok with the #SummertimeBall challenge!

Capital's Summertime Ball is just around the corner and we're gearing up for the summer's biggest party with some of the hottest names in music including The Jonas Brothers, Calvin Harris and Halsey and we're getting seriously excited.

Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Line-Up: Check Out All The Stars Taking To The Wembley Stage!

80,000 people will be heading to a sold out Wembley stadium on Saturday 8th June but fear not- there's still a way for you to get your hands on some tickets!

There's three pairs of tickets up for grabs over on TikTok by taking part in our #SummertimeBall challenge and showing us some of your finest summer moves.

head over to the app for your chance to party with us at Wembley

Other artists on the line-up this year include Mark Ronson, Rita Ora, Jax Jones, Jess Glynne and Khalid!

For those of you who can't make it to the ball TikTok's got you covered as they're live streaming the entire event, so get ready for an unforgettable day of music!

