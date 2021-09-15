Text To Win An iPhone 13 Pro

Win the new iPhone 13 Pro. Picture: Global

You could be in with a chance to win the new iPhone 13 Pro.

The brand new iPhone 13 Pro has just been announced by Apple, and you can win one for yourself!

You could be among the first to own a brand new iPhone 13 Pro, all you have to do is listen out to Capital because there are 3 chances to win throughout the day [Wednesday 15 September].

For the full Ts & Cs click here. 18+ & GB only.

The iPhone 13 Pro is Apple's latest release, with a battery 10% larger than the previous model, an extra hour of battery life and an update to the ultrawide camera.

New feature Cinematic Video has also been developed for the camera, a radical new form of image stabilisation.