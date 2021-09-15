Text To Win An iPhone 13 Pro

15 September 2021, 06:00 | Updated: 15 September 2021, 13:03

Win the new iPhone 13 Pro
Win the new iPhone 13 Pro. Picture: Global

You could be in with a chance to win the new iPhone 13 Pro.

The brand new iPhone 13 Pro has just been announced by Apple, and you can win one for yourself!

You could be among the first to own a brand new iPhone 13 Pro, all you have to do is listen out to Capital because there are 3 chances to win throughout the day [Wednesday 15 September].

For the full Ts & Cs click here. 18+ & GB only.

The iPhone 13 Pro is Apple's latest release, with a battery 10% larger than the previous model, an extra hour of battery life and an update to the ultrawide camera.

New feature Cinematic Video has also been developed for the camera, a radical new form of image stabilisation.

Hot On Capital

Everything you need to know about what's happening with Nicki Minaj's feud with Boris Johnson and Piers Morgan

The Bizarre Feud Between Nicki Minaj, Boris Johnson & Piers Morgan Explained

News

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

Taylor Swift

All the info on After We Fell's UK release date

Does After We Fell Have A UK Release Date Yet?

News

The Married at First Sight UK cast have regular dinner parties

Where Are The Dinner Parties Held On Married At First Sight UK?

TV & Film

Can you score highly on this Sex Education quiz?

QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember The First Two Seasons Of Sex Education?

TV & Film

Kanye West allegedly cheated on Kim Kardashian with a famous singer

Kanye West ‘Cheated On Kim Kardashian With A-List Singer’ After Their Second Child

News