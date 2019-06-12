Win: Get A Taste Of Luxury With The Official Summertime Ball 2019 VIP Gift Bag!

Win The 2019 Summertime Ball VIP Gift Bag. Picture: Global

Answer this Summertime Ball question to be in with a chance of winning a VIP artist gift bag including a Robert's Radio, a Nintendo and a Micro Scooter.

We're giving you the chance to get your hands on one of the VIP gift bags that each of our Summertime Ball artists were gifted on the day of the ball, a little bit of luxury to get yourself feeling like a celeb!

Yup, to say a massive thank you to the nineteen Ballers (and all of their amazing special guests) we gift them a goodie bag filled to the brim with a variety of exciting stuff and we couldn't not give you guys, the amazing fans a chance to bag one yourself.

This year, there is something serious swag including in the goodie bag, including luxury toiletries, a vintage style radio, a Ninetendo and a scooter, as well a whole load of bits that will keep you stocked up with treats for the rest of the year!

The goody bag includes:

Micro Scooter

Hatley / Little Blue House

SunnyLife Floats

Nintendo DS Nintendo Switch console, with Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Mario Kart 8’

Roberts Radio

Helm London

Victoria's Secret Fragrance

Rejuvenated Collagen Shots

CASETIFY Phone Case

Offblack Teas

Rock Rose Gin

Punchy Drinks

Copper Drinks Bottle

Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream

Murad City Skin Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Five Guys VIP Voucher

Ecooking cleansing gel and mask

For full terms and conditions, click here, and good luck!

Competition Terms & Conditions RULES 1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at https://www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/competition/) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Capital’s Summertime Ball Artist Goodie Bag’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 12th June 2019 to the 19th June 2019 on Capital Network (the “Radio Station”). 2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. Details of the Competition: 3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to capitalfm.com, answer the question on the competition page and register their details. 4. Online entry will open at 00:01 on 12/06/19 and close at 00:01 on 19/06/19. 5. From all correct and eligible entries one winner will be selected at random. They will be contacted on the details provided at point of entry. Eligibility: 6. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition. Prize: 7. One winner will win a Capital’s Summertime Ball Artist Goodie Bag, which contains: Micro Scooter Hatley / Little Blue House SunnyLife Floats Nintendo DS Nintendo Switch console, with Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Mario Kart 8’ Roberts Radio Helm London Victoria's Secret Fragrance Rejuvenated Collagen Shots CASETIFY Phone Case Offblack Teas Rock Rose Gin Punchy Drinks Copper Drinks Bottle Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream Murad City Skin Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Five Guys VIP Voucher Ecooking cleansing gel and mask 8. Items in the Goodie Bag (as listed above) may be subject to change. 9. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

