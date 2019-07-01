Summer Payday - Win £2,000

Win £2,000 this summer. Picture: Getty

We’ve got your chance to win a massive £2,000 to get your summer started!

And the best part…if you’re the lucky one, it will be in your bank account ON WEDNESDAY!!

To get yourself in the draw to win, answer this question:

Which sport uses the terms Love, Ace & Deuce?

If you think you know, text the word BONUS followed by your answer to 83958.

Texts cost £1.50 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 8pm on Tuesday 2ndJuly. If you text after that you won’t be entered but may still be charged. 18+ only. Full Terms and Conditions here