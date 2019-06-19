Summer Cash - Win £2,500

19 June 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 06:01

Summer Cash!
Summer Cash!

We've got your chance to win a massive £2,500, to get your summer started! And the best part...if you're the lucky one, it will be in your bank account ON FRIDAY!

To get yourself in the draw to win, answer this question:

Which boy wizard was played by Daniel Radcliffe?

If you think you know, text the word BONUS followed by your answer to 83958.

Texts cost £1.50 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 8pm on Thursday 20th June. If you text after that you won’t be entered but may still be charged. 18+ only. Full Terms and Conditions are here.

Congratulations to the winner of our latest SMS competition – Philip knew that Eastenders is set in Albert Square, and he ended May two and a half grand richer!

Winner!
Winner! Picture: Global

