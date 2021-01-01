Win £50,000 By Playing Roman Kemp's £50k Spin It To Win It!

Win £50,000 on Roman Kemp's £50k Spin It To Win It! Picture: Capital

We're kicking off the New Year with a brand new game for you here on Capital… And you could potentially win £50,000!

To get your hands on that money, we'll ask you a question, and if you know the answer, get your phone out and text the word ROMAN, followed by your answer to 83958.

Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate. You've got to be 18 or over for this competition and rules can be found here.

FAQs

How much does it cost to enter? Entries into Roman Kemp’s £50k Spin It To Win It! cost £2 plus your standard network rate .

How do I enter? You can enter the competition by texting the word ROMAN, followed by your answer to the question we ask on air, to 83958.

When do I enter? Listen out to Capital all day for the latest competition question. Make sure you text while a competition round is open. If you text at the wrong time you won’t be entered but you may still be charged. Remember, text lines for each round close at 8am, 11am and 3pm and reopen later in the hour – make sure you wait for the next question to be read on air before you enter.

Do I have to be available to answer my phone to win? Yes, you’ll need to be available to answer your phone once the text lines for the round you’ve entered have closed. Otherwise you’ll forfeit your chance to win and we’ll call another entrant instead.

What number will you call from? We can’t guarantee how it will display on your phone if we call you. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way.

How much can I win? You can win either £50, £500, £5,000 or £50,000! If you’re picked at random to talk to the presenters and play on air, then we’ll spin a wheel with different cash amounts on the segments of the wheel. The segment it lands on is the amount you’ll win!

Do I only get one spin? If you’re picked to play just after 11am or 3pm then you’ll have one spin. However, if you’re picked to play on Capital Breakfast you can ask us to spin the wheel a 2nd time if you want to try and do better than the amount you land on first! However, you’ll walk away with the amount you land on after your final spin – even if that’s lower than the first!

Could my entry be picked at random at any point during the competition? Your entry text will only be valid for the round you enter. Once the lines for that round close, we’ll reset them. You’ll need to enter again if you want to be included in the next draw, once we’ve given you a new question to answer.

Can I enter by phone or online? No, text is the only way to enter.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this:

O2: o2.co.uk

Vodafone: Vodafone.co.uk

EE: ee.co.uk

Sky: sky.com/help/home/sky-mobile

Three: three.co.uk

Virgin: virginmedia.com/mobile

Why are my messages not sending in the first place? If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using the contact details above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after I sent my text Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry was still included in the correct draw.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round? Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won a prize valued at £1,000 or more you can’t enter again as you won’t be eligible to win.

I missed a call – was it from Capital? Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone. Remember, we make the calls once the lines have closed at 8am, 11am and 3pm on weekdays.

I was a winner on another Capital competition recently. Can I enter? In the last six months, if you’ve won a competition on any of Global’s radio stations – winning either a prize valued at a thousand pounds or more, or winning more than one prize of any value - your entries won’t be eligible until any exclusion period has ended.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here.