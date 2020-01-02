Win Big In 2020 With Roman Kemp's £100k Wake Up

2 January 2020, 11:55

Roman Kemp's £100K Wake Up
Roman Kemp's £100K Wake Up. Picture: Capital

We're on a mission to make someone £100K richer and all you need to do is listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

From Monday 6th January until Friday 14th February, you have the chance to win a huge cash prize by tuning in to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Roman Kemp's £100K Wake Up is simple. At 9AM every day from Monday to Friday, Roman will play a mystery celebrity voice and all you need to do is identify who it is! To enter, text ROMAN followed by your answer (the name of the celeb you think the voice belongs to) to 83958.

Roman Kemp's 'I'm A Celebrity' 2019 Jungle Highlights & Best Bits

Get it correct and you'll be in the running to win an epic £1000 for that round which closes the next day at 8AM (except for Friday's round which stays open all weekend until Monday at 8AM).

The best part is, all correct answers entered will be automatically put through to the final draw to win that massive £100,000 on Valentine's Day! Plus, you can still enter each individual round too.

Each entry costs £1.50 and you must be aged 18 years or over to participate.

Check out the full terms and conditions here and good luck!

