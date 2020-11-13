Your Chance To Win A Brand New PlayStation 5!

Win A Playstation 5. Picture: Sony

This is your chance to get your hands on the brand new PlayStation 5.

Yup, we've managed to get hold of one of the brand new PlayStation 5 consoles to give away to one of you lucky bunch thanks to GAME.

Pre-sales have been sold out for weeks, but worry not, here’s a chance to get your hands on one of these coveted consoles, and it’ll be with you in time for Christmas.

What’s more, you’ll also be able to choose two games to play on it too!

Don't we spoil you?!

For your chance to win, text the word PLAY to CAPITAL - 83958.

Entries close at 11PM on 22nd November 2020.

Make sure to keep your phone handy, as we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise.

You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only.

You’re playing across CAPITAL's network and all participating stations and regions, with full Ts&Cs available here.

Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Global

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital's very own charity, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. Your donation to our Emergency Appeal will help support people experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

