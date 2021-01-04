New Year, New Tech
4 January 2021, 17:00
Make 2021 the year you upgrade your tech, and win some of the latest must-have gadgets!
You could get your hands on all of this:
Xbox Series X
iPhone 12
Apple HomePod mini
LG 55” 4k Smart TV
For your chance to win, answer this question:
WHAT’S THE NAME OF THE CHARACTER IN THE IMAGE BELOW?
If you know, text TECHfollowed by your answer to 83958
Texts cost £2 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 10pm on Friday 19th February 2021. If you text after that your entry won’t count but you may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here. A bounceback message will confirm your entry into the draw. For troubleshooting, click here