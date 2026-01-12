Introducing The Birthday Draw

The Birthday Draw. Picture: Global/ITV

By Capital FM

Where £1 can make you a millionaire in the new £1m weekly draw!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Imagine what you could do with £1 million. That dream can become a reality with The Birthday Draw, the brand-new weekly prize draw from Global & ITV.

It’s the prize draw where your entry is completely personal to you.

Simply choose your birthday (or any special date), an initial and a colour to create your personal entry into the weekly draw.

You could win £1 million just for being you, with entries from just £1 or via post for free.

Is it your lucky day?

ENTER NOW

Match more. Win more. Picture: Global/ITV

How To Enter

1. Enter a birthday or any special date that means something to you. It could be your birthday, an anniversary, or a day you’ll never forget.

2. Pick any letter. It could be your initial, a loved one’s initial or even your dog’s.

3. Pick your colours. You can choose up to 12 colours, and every extra colour you add gives you another chance to win!

4. Match more. Win more. If your date, initial and colour match with the draw, you could be in with a chance of winning the £1m jackpot!

ENTER NOW

18+ UK only, no purchase necessary. Online entries cost £1. Max 60 entries per draw. Postal entry available. Find out more: https://thebirthdaydraw.com/