Introducing The Birthday Draw

12 January 2026, 11:50 | Updated: 12 January 2026, 11:53

The Birthday Draw
The Birthday Draw. Picture: Global/ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Where £1 can make you a millionaire in the new £1m weekly draw!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Imagine what you could do with £1 million. That dream can become a reality with The Birthday Draw, the brand-new weekly prize draw from Global & ITV.

It’s the prize draw where your entry is completely personal to you.

Simply choose your birthday (or any special date), an initial and a colour to create your personal entry into the weekly draw.

You could win £1 million just for being you, with entries from just £1 or via post for free.

Is it your lucky day?

ENTER NOW

Match more. Win more.
Match more. Win more. Picture: Global/ITV

How To Enter

1. Enter a birthday or any special date that means something to you. It could be your birthday, an anniversary, or a day you’ll never forget.

2. Pick any letter. It could be your initial, a loved one’s initial or even your dog’s.

3. Pick your colours. You can choose up to 12 colours, and every extra colour you add gives you another chance to win!

4. Match more. Win more. If your date, initial and colour match with the draw, you could be in with a chance of winning the £1m jackpot!

ENTER NOW

18+ UK only, no purchase necessary. Online entries cost £1. Max 60 entries per draw. Postal entry available. Find out more: https://thebirthdaydraw.com/

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island All Stars set for new start date following evacuation

ls Love Island All Stars 2026 cancelled? ITV to reveal new start date following wildfires

Love Island

December 10 photoshoot and screenshot from their tour announcement video.

Simon Cowell's boyband December 10 announce their first-ever tour

News

Love Island All Stars logo.

When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

Love Island

Love Island: A Decade of Love to air in place of Love Island All Stars 2026

Love Island special to air tonight as All Stars launch is postponed

Love Island

Here's the OG lineup for Love Island All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup confirmed

Love Island

Jesy Nelson ready to "say goodbye to the past" in new 'Life After Little Mix' documentary

Jesy Nelson's 'Life After Little Mix' documentary release date confirmed

News

Why aren't Winona Ryder and David Harbour in the Stranger Things documentary?

Here's why Winona Ryder & David Harbour aren't interviewed in Stranger Things documentary

News

Love Island's Indiyah breaks silence on Marlon kiss following Dami split

Love Island's Indiyah breaks silence on Marlon Lundgren kiss following Dami split

Love Island

What time does the Stranger Things documentary come out on Netflix?

Here's exactly what time the Stranger Things documentary comes out Netflix

News

Is Stranger Things over? Will there be a Stranger Things 6?

Will there be a Stranger Things 6? Here's why it's ending with season 5

News

Heated Rivalry has a completely different Shane and Ilya ending to the book

Heated Rivalry has a completely different Shane and Ilya ending to the book

TV & Film

The Duffer brothers explain why we never see Joyce and Hopper realise they went to school with Vecna

Stranger Things creators explain why Joyce & Hopper's connection to Vecna was left out

News

Jamie Campbell Bower reveals Vecna's final words that didn't make it into show

Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower reveals what Vecna's final words were meant to be

News

Tommy Bradley All Stars promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Tommy Bradley reveals romantic history with All Stars girl

Love Island

Love Island All Stars logo.

Love Island All Stars' first four rumoured bombshells have been revealed

Love Island

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

TV & Film

Heated Rivalry removed major Ilya and Scott book scene from the TV show

Heated Rivalry removed major Ilya and Scott book scene from the TV show

TV & Film

Every actor who's auditioned for Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled movie

Every actor who auditioned for Flynn Rider in live-action Tangled movie

TV & Film

Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings for Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

News