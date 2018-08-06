WIN A Trip To Ibiza For You & Two Mates To Rave It Up At The Closing Parties This September!

What are you waiting for – enter now!

How does three nights partying on the White Isle with two of your mates sound? Always wanted to check out Ibiza’s closing parties with your pals? We’ve got a chance for you to win a trip to Ibiza this September!

Thanks to Party Hard Travel, we’re giving you and two mates the chance to fly out to sunny Ibiza this September and check out Ibiza’s epic closing parties – and it’s all in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise!

The lucky winner and two of their besties will fly from London Stansted airport to Ibiza on 16thSeptember and stay for three nights at the legendary Ibiza Rocks Hotel – perfect if you like chilling nut the pool or checking out the bars and beach just a short walk away in San Antonio!

We’ll also sort you out with a Party Hard Closing Festival Pass each which includes tickets to the Ocean Beach Pool Party, Pukka Up Boat Party and Together at Amnesia closing party!

To get involved and be in with a chance of winning, text the word PARTY to 83958. Entries close at 17.00 on 18th August. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. You’re playing across all participating radio stations & regions, which can be found here with full Ts&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noiseis Capital’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help children, young people and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority(ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority(ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.