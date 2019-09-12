Win A Week's Holiday For Two To Mauritius!

The Intercontinental Mauritius. Picture: Intercontinental Mauritius

Your chance to win a dream all-inclusive holiday for two to the sunny island or Mauritius.

Fancy your chances of winning a dream holiday for two, to the beautiful island of Mauritius?

Thanks to Flight Centre, you could be enjoying 7 nights in a Prestige Ocean View Room, with a balcony overlooking the warm waters of the Indian Ocean.

Win A Trip To See The Northern Lights In Norway!

Your holiday at the InterContinental Resort will be all-inclusive, so you can take your pick from four restaurants. There’s also sauna, steam room and whirlpool bath to help you relax and unwind and a whole range of water sports if you're feeling more adventurous.

Once you’ve wined and dined, you can take a dip in one of the two infinity pools and sip cocktails, with panoramic views of the bay. Our concierge team will be on-hand to help advise you on how best to explore the island, including the pristine beaches, lagoons and coral reefs.

Return economy flights are also included with the prize, just to make things that little bit more luxurious!

For your chance to win, text the word BEACH to 83958. Entries close at midday on 11th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise.

You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across all participating radio stations, a list of which can be found here with age and date restrictions and full Ts&Cs.

Win a week in Mauritius for two! Picture: Intercontinental Mauritius

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family. Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

With thanks to Flight Centre.

Flight Centre will sort return flights to Mauritius. Picture: Flight Centre

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.

If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.

> Download Our App To Keep Up To Date With Music News