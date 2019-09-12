Win A Ten Night Stay In Florida For You & Your Family!

Win a trip to Disney World for four! Picture: Disney World Resort

You could win you and your family a trip of a lifetime to Florida for ten nights, complete with passes to Disney World Resort for the entire trip!

We're offering you the chance to fly to Florida for an epic ten night stay for you and your family- from Disney World to the Kennedy Space Center, it's pretty much the trip of a lifetime!

Thanks to TravelPlanners, we’ll fly a family of four (2 adults & 2 children) to Orlando, where you’ll enjoy a fun-filled family adventure, including Walt Disney World Resort Ultimate tickets for the whole family!

You’ll be able to visit all SIX Parks; Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

With car hire included and a $250 shopping spree, you can take the family shopping at Simon Shopping Destinations.

Get the full Florida experience with 4 tickets to the Kennedy Space Center, where rockets launch and inspiration begins at Florida's gateway to space, as well as tickets to Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park tickets.

You'll be staying at the Solara Resort Experience Kissimmee. Picture: Experience Kissimmee

Thanks to Experience Kissimmee, you’ll be staying in a beautiful town-home self-catering in the Solara Resort, Kissimmee, giving you easy access to the world-famous theme parks, as well as superb shopping and dining.

Located in the heart of Central Florida, Kissimmee features adrenaline-pumping activities surrounded by the beauty of natural Florida.



For your chance to win, text FLORIDA to 83958. Entries close at midday on 11th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you. Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only.

You’re playing across participating radio stations, a full list of which can be found here with date and age restrictions and full Ts&Cs.

Visit the Kennedy Space Center during your Floriday vacation! Picture: Experience Kissimmee/ Travelplanners

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families. Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family. Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.



A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.

