How To Enter Capital! Give Me The Cash! At Christmas!

We're giving away thousands of pounds this Christmas on Capital! Give Me The Cash!

It's back! We are giving away serious money on Capital! Give Me The Cash! this Christmas!

We’ll ask you a question to get your phone number in the draw to win tax-free money and a really cool stocking filler prize.

But this is the most important bit... if we call you back, don't say "hello", say... "Capital! Give Me The Cash!"

If you say anything else, we take that money and roll another £5000 into the jackpot to play again on Capital.

And as everyone's a winner this Christmas, even if you get that wrong, you’ll still win that stocking filler prize! There’s £1000s to be won and it will go up and up until someone answers their phone by saying... "Capital! Give Me The Cash!"

How much does it cost to enter?

Entries into Capital! Give Me The Cash! cost £2 plus your standard network rate

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting CASH, followed by your answer to the question we ask on air, to 83958.

When do I enter?

Listen out to Capital every day for the latest competition question. We advise against finding questions on social media or other channels, as it may be incorrect or out of date. The best place to find the current question is live on Capital. Make sure you text while a competition round is open. If you text at the wrong time you won’t be entered but you may still be charged. Remember, text lines close when you hear us play the alarm on-air, so don’t text after you hear that - wait until we give you the next question to answer.

Do I have to be available to answer my phone to win?

Yes, you’ll need to be available to answer your phone once we’ve played the alarm at the end of the round you entered. This can happen at any point between 9am and 4pm on weekdays. And the first thing you say as soon as you answer MUST be the phrase that pays: ‘Capital! Give Me The Cash’. Otherwise you’ll forfeit your prize and the money will be added to the prize fund for the next round. However, as we don’t want anyone on the naughty list this Christmas, if we ring you back and you don’t answer your phone, or with the phrase that pays, you’ll still get the stocking filler (unless it’s the very last round of the competition)

What number will you call from?

We can’t guarantee how it will display on your phone if we call you. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way. You just need to always answer your phone with ‘Capital! Give Me The Cash’ between 9am and 4pm weekdays!

How much can I win?

We start off with a £5,000 prize for each round. But if the entrant we randomly select once a round has closed doesn’t answer their phone with ‘Capital! Give Me The Cash’ then we’ll add that £5,000 to the next round, and we’ll keep on adding £5,000 to the prize total each round until someone answers with that all-important phrase that pays. We’ll tell you exactly how much you can win every time we give you the entry details on-air. Plus, as it’s Christmas, we’ll add in a stocking filler prize too!

Could my entry be picked at random at any point during the competition?

Your entry text will only be valid for the round you enter. Once the alarm plays on air, we’ll reset the lines. You’ll need to enter again if you want to be included in the next draw, once we’ve given you a new question to answer.

So if the prize rolls over, do I need to enter again?

Yes, each time we add another £5,000 to the prize and the question changes is a ‘new round’. You will need to enter that round if you’d like to be eligible to win the prize amount and stocking filler available.

Can I enter by phone or online?

No, text is the only way to enter.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this:

O2: o​2.co.uk

Vodafone: ​Vodafone.co.uk

EE: e​e.co.uk

Sky: ​sky.com/help/home/sky-mobile

Three: ​three.co.uk

Virgin: v​irginmedia.com/mobile

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using the contact details above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after I sent my text

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry was still included in the correct draw.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won once, you can’t win again

I missed a call – was it from Capital?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone. Remember, it can happen at any point between 9am and 4pm weekdays, once the alarm has sounded on air.

I answered a call from Capital but lost out because I didn’t say the phrase that pays. Can I enter again?

Yes, as long as you didn’t win a cash prize you can enter again.

I was a winner on another Capital competition recently. Can I enter?

In the last six months, if you’ve won a competition on any of ​Global​’s radio stations – winning either a prize valued at a thousand pounds or more, or winning more than one prize of any value - your entries won’t be eligible until any exclusion period has ended.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs ​here