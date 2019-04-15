Cash In For Easter - Win £2,500

15 April 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 06:01

Cash in for Easter - win £2,500
Cash in for Easter - win £2,500.

Be in with a chance to win £2,500 in time for Easter Weekend by answering this question...

We’ve got your chance to win a massive £2,500! And the best part…we’ll pay it in time for the Easter Weekend.

To get yourself in the draw to win, answer this question.

In which country is the Leaning Tower of Pisa?

If you think you know, text the word MONEY followed by your answer to 83958. Texts cost £1.50 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 8pm on Wednesday 17th April.

If you text after that you won’t be entered but may still be charged. 18+ only.

Full Terms and Conditions here.

LATEST TEXT CLUB WINNER

Congratulations to Danica Youel who won £3,000 in our Midweek Money competition in March! She’s spending the cash on a holiday in the sun.

