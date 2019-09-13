Your Chance To Win Three Huge Prizes- A Car, A Holiday To Dubai & A TV!

Your chance to win an incredible three prizes! Picture: Destinology/ Media Powerhouse

This time around, we're giving you the chance to win three huge prizes rolled into one big giveaway!

We're giving you the chance to win three amazing prizes: a brand new car, a holiday to Dubai for two people and an ULTRA HD TV- we know, we're exhausted even saying all of these things in one sentence!



Yup, you could be having the award-winning city car, Volkswagen UP! with 69 plates in white, literally delivered to your door...whilst you dream about jetting off to Dubai.

The holiday for two adults to Dubai includes a 7 nights B&B stay at the 5* Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, where you’ll stay in an Ocean Queen Room. There, you’ll have access to Aquaventure waterpark and The Lost Chambers aquarium and return economy flights from London are included!

Thanks to Media Powerhouse you could win an Ultra HD TV, they'll kit you out with a 55" Samsung Ultra HD Smart TV, which includes: A Slate Black TV plus/Freesat HD & Apple TV App and a black Sonos Playbar 3.1 Entertainment Set.

Your chance to win a 69 plate VW UP! Picture: Volkswagen

For your chance to win, text the word CAR to 83958. Entries close at 3pm on 11th October.



Global's Make Some Noise is [insert brand's] charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.



With thanks to Destinology and Media Powerhouse.



The Promoters are Global Radio and Global Charities. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.

