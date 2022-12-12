Capital's £250k Christmas FAQs And Rules

Capital's £250k Christmas. Picture: Global

FAQs and rules.

Every day from now until Friday 23rd, we have your chance to win a share of £250,000 – which will be in your bank account in time for Christmas Day!

From 8am to 4pm, you need to listen out for Capital’s Christmas Cash Track from a specific artist. When you hear it, text in and we’ll call you back and reveal how much you’ve won.

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting WIN to 83958. Entries cost £2 plus your standard network rate. You can also enter through Capital’s Win+ platform. Entry packages start from £2

When do I enter?

Listen between 8am and 4pm, every day until Friday 23rdDecember and we’ll tell you on air which artist you’re listening out for. When you hear that artist play in full, that’s Capital’s Christmas Cash Track. You’ve got 5 minutes from the start of Capital’s Christmas Cash Track to submit your entry.

Is it the same artist to listen out for all the time?

The artist will change from round to round, and some rounds will be longer than others. Make sure you always follow the most up-to-date instructions from the Capital presenters. If you text during the wrong artist, your entry won’t count but you may still be charged.

Make sure you enter while a promotion round is still open. If you enter at the wrong time you may still be charged but you won’t be able to win. As a reminder, do not enter if you are listening to the competition in delay on ‘Catch Up’ or ‘Live Restart via Global Player.

What can I win?

You can win a cash prize with a minimum value of £1,000 and a maximum value of up to £50,000. If you’re a winner, you’ll find out how much you’ve won when we reveal it during your call with the presenter. All the individual cash prizes won during the whole promotion will add up to an overall total of £250,000.

Can I enter by phone call?

No, text and online are the only ways to enter.

Can I enter from anywhere in the UK?

You can enter the competition if you’re a resident of Great Britain (England, Scotland or Wales). If you live in Northern Ireland, The Isle of Man or the Channel Islands, then we’re really sorry but you shouldn’t enter as you won’t be eligible to win, due to different regulations in those places.

Can I enter if I’m on holiday?

If you’re based outside Great Britain at the time of your entry, even if you’re a resident of Great Britain, you won’t be eligible to win, so please don’t enter.

Do I have to be available to answer my phone to win?

Yes, you’ll need to be available to answer your phone once the lines have closed. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely to answer your phone.

What number will you call from?

We can’t guarantee how it will display on your phone if we call you. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message.

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this: O2: o2.co.uk Vodafone:Vodafone.co.uk EE: ee.co.uk Sky: sky.com/help/home/sky-mobile Three: three.co.uk Virgin: virginmedia.com/mobile

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using the contact details above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I tried to enter online via Win+ but my entry failed

If you selected ‘pay by mobile’ but your entry failed, there are many different reasons for why this could be. Not all mobile networks support this kind of transaction – it’s only available on O2, Vodafone, EE and Three. Otherwise, it could be due to insufficient funds, a block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or another issue with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. If you entered via PayPal and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account. Please contact PayPal if in doubt.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won a prize, you can’t win again.

I was a winner on another Capital competition recently. Can I enter?

If you’ve won a prize valued at £1,000 or more or you’ve won more than one prize of any value on any of Global’s platforms within the last six months you won’t be eligible to win again until any exclusion period has ended. This exclusion period is detailed in the General Prize Promotions Terms and Conditions.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here or for more information about phone-paid services and how to identify any unknown charges on your phone bill, visit phonecharges.org