Capital's Christmas Cash Call: How To Enter & Have A Chance To Win Thousands!

Christmas Cash Call gives you the chance to win thousands! Picture: Global

Cash Call is back, and this time, it's gone all Christmassy so you lot can win some serious cash in the run up to the festive period!

We're officially in the festive season- and with a whole lot of parties, gatherings and present buying on the cards, we thought it was time we brought back Cash Call for a Christmas special to help you lot top up your bank balances in time for the holidays!

You could be winning some big money, so get ready to play every day along with us.

Every single song we play, we add £200 to the cash prize! Who knows what the total will add up to?!

How to enter Capital's Christmas Cash Call

To be in with the chance of winning, you need to listen out for the 'Christmas Cash Track' from a specific artist. Every song you hear up until we play the 'Cash Track' earns you a hefty £200.

When you hear the Christmas cash track, text CASH and the shortcode 83958 to be in with a chance of winning the cash.

So, if there's four songs between the time we tell you which tune to listen out for, and it playing on Capital.... that's £800 in your Christmas pot.

10 songs? That'll be a tasty TWO GRAND in your bank account.

(*Texts will cost £1.50 plus your standard network rate, lines close when the song finishes and you have to be over 18 to play. For all the terms and conditions, click here.)

