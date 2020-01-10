Win £5,000 To Kick Your 2020 Off Right!

10 January 2020, 10:00 | Updated: 10 January 2020, 10:01

Be in with a chance of winning £5,000
Be in with a chance of winning £5,000. Picture: Global

Here's your chance to win some serious cash in the new year, so read below for all the information you need on entering our 2020 competition!

You can win a HUGE £5,000!

For your chance to win, tell us the name of the painting that we’ve disguised below...

If you think you know, text the word PRIZE followed by your answer to 83958

Texts cost £1.50 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 10pm on Sunday 23rd February 2020. If you text after that you won’t be entered into the competition but may still be charged. 18+ only.

Get the full Terms and Conditions here

Guess the picture to be in with a chance to win £5,000
Guess the picture to be in with a chance to win £5,000. Picture: Global

A huge well done to one of our recent SMS competition winners! Sara knew that Katy Perry was the artist behind the hits ‘Firework’ & ‘Roar’, entered the comp' and now look at her, £2,020 richer!

A previous competition winner Sara Steers
A previous competition winner Sara Steers. Picture: Global

To make sure you don’t miss the latest competitions, just like that one, you can sign up to our text club here (18+ only).

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News

Hot On Capital

Zayn Malik's security guard sat with the fan afterwards

Zayn Malik Fan Shares Hilarious Story From When She 'Fainted Twice' On Him In LA Tattoo Shop

Zayn Malik

Netflix has confirmed some huge comebacks in 2020

2020 Netflix Release Dates: All The Shows & Movies Coming This Year

TV & Film

The Love Island 2020 cast open up about their 'type'

Love Island 2020 Cast Reveal What They're Looking For In Introduction Video

Love Island

Harry Styles works out to One Direction music and our life is made

Harry Styles Has Revealed His Guilty Pleasure Is To Work Out To One Direction Music

Harry Styles

The South African villa is five times bigger than Mallorca's

Love Island 2020 Villa: Look Inside Winter Series Property Where Cast Will Stay In South Africa

Love Island

Selena Gomez leads this week's latest music releases

This Week's New And Best Music, Including Selena Gomez, Khalid And Halsey