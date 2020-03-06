Win £10,000 On Capital's £10k Double Up

6 March 2020, 06:49

You can win up to £10,000 by simply hearing two tracks played by the same artist on Capital.

How does hearing your favourite artist sound? And how does £10,000 in your pocket sound? They're both alright, and both happening in Capital's £10k Double Up.

We're all about hooking you up with some serious cash, which is why we're giving you the chance to walk away with £10k.

Between 9AM and 4PM, throughout the week, we'll be giving you an artist to listen out for, and when we play just one song from them, you could win £1,000.

But... when we play two of their songs back-to-back, there's a possible £10,000 with your name on it.

So, for example, if we play Billie Eilish's 'everything i wanted', and you hear it, £1,000 could be yours, but if we play 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish immediately after, then you've got the chance of winning £10k!

This tax-free cash has to be won, so make sure you're the one walking away with is, as we begin Capital's £10k Double Up during Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, and continue to play throughout the day.

When you hear any song from the specific artist on Capital between 9AM and 4PM, text the word WIN to 83958.

Click here for all of the terms and conditions.

