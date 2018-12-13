Dangerous driver jailed for killing teen in Flintshire crash

13 December 2018, 19:21 | Updated: 13 December 2018, 19:23

Liam Simpson

A driver has been killed after killing a teenage footballer in a crash in Flintshire.

Daniel Beck has been sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of dangerous driving.

The 29-year-old from Maes Pennant in Mostyn was driving a BMW that crashed in to 18-year-old Liam Simpson on Greenfrield Road in Holywell in September last year.

Following the sentencing Liam's mother, Vicky Simpson, has said no sentence will bring her family justice.

She said: "There will never be enough justice for what Daniel Beck has taken from us. 

"We will miss Liam forever and my broken heart will never mend. 

"I will forever be grateful to the Holywell community for all the support and kindness they showed me and my family. 

"Without the generous donations we would never have been able to give Liam the send-off he deserved.

"I was overwhelmed by the support we were shown. I am extremely proud of Liam’s friends and thankful to Holywell Football Club for making the Liam Simpson suite a lovely memorial. 

"Knowing he will always hold a special place at HFC and continue to inspire others with his values brings me so much comfort."

DI Eleri Thomas from North Wales Police said: "Our heartfelt sympathies are with Liam’s family and friends.

"The selfish and reckless behaviour of Daniel Beck has robbed a young man of his life and devastated his family. 

"Beck is behind bars where he belongs."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Cardi B and Offset.

Cardi B And Offset Could Be Spending Christmas Together For Kulture’s Sake
Ariana Grande says her new song 'Imagine' will be different.

Ariana Grande Says Her Next Single ‘Imagine’ Is "More Vulnerable / Unsure"

Ariana Grande

Cheryl has released official merchandise

Cheryl Drops Merchandise Line Including ‘Love Made Me Do It’ Hoodies & T-Shirts

Cheryl

Dua Lipa explains why her and Ariana Grande's song won't be released anytime soon

Dua Lipa Explains Why Ariana Grande Collaboration Won't Be Released
The pair have been ordered to pay $5 million

This Is How Much Robin Thicke And Pharrell Williams Have To Pay After Losing ‘Blurred Lines’ Copyright Claim