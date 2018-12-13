Dangerous driver jailed for killing teen in Flintshire crash

A driver has been killed after killing a teenage footballer in a crash in Flintshire.

Daniel Beck has been sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of dangerous driving.

The 29-year-old from Maes Pennant in Mostyn was driving a BMW that crashed in to 18-year-old Liam Simpson on Greenfrield Road in Holywell in September last year.

Following the sentencing Liam's mother, Vicky Simpson, has said no sentence will bring her family justice.

She said: "There will never be enough justice for what Daniel Beck has taken from us.

"We will miss Liam forever and my broken heart will never mend.

"I will forever be grateful to the Holywell community for all the support and kindness they showed me and my family.

"Without the generous donations we would never have been able to give Liam the send-off he deserved.

"I was overwhelmed by the support we were shown. I am extremely proud of Liam’s friends and thankful to Holywell Football Club for making the Liam Simpson suite a lovely memorial.

"Knowing he will always hold a special place at HFC and continue to inspire others with his values brings me so much comfort."

DI Eleri Thomas from North Wales Police said: "Our heartfelt sympathies are with Liam’s family and friends.

"The selfish and reckless behaviour of Daniel Beck has robbed a young man of his life and devastated his family.

"Beck is behind bars where he belongs."