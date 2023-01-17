North West & North Wales School Closures
17 January 2023, 12:07 | Updated: 17 January 2023, 12:12
Is your school closed today? Find out here!
Severe weather has been causing disruption in some parts of the North West and North Wales. Make sure you keep it Capital Drive with Ben Sheppard every week day 4-7pm and he'll keep you up to date with the very latest!
Follow the links below to your local council to check if your school is closed due to bad weather
- Wrexham
- Chester and Cheshire West
- Cheshire East
- Halton
- Shropshire
- Wirral
- Deeside & Flintshire
- Denbighshire
- Conwy