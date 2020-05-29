TikTok Hilariously Recreates Zac Efron's 'Bet On It' Scene From High School Musical 2

TikTok users recreate Zac Efron's High School Musical 2 scene. Picture: Disney/TikTok: @ellie_clarke20/@kaydon_ward_1/@aaronhussain_

TikTok users head to the golf course to recreate Troy Bolton's 'Bet On It' scene in Disney's High School Musical 2.

High School Musical 2 gave us many incredible moments but there's one scene in particular that's gone down in Disney history.

Obviously we're talking about when Zac Efron, playing East High hunk Troy Bolton, decided to dance around a golf course after finding out the Wildcats can no longer sing in the talent show - thanks, Sharpay.

Zac launches into the song 'Bet On It' and vows to take back control of his life, as he he sashays from golf green to green... furiously splashing any water he finds in his way.

Now, a new TikTok trend is seeing people around the world run to their nearest golf course to try recreate this iconic clip from High School Musical 2... and each one is just as hilarious.

People have chosen to focus on Zac's chorus at the end of the song, where he basically has an epiphany...

I'm not gonna stop

Not gonna stop 'til I get my shot

That's who I am, that is my plan

Will I end up on the top?

You can bet on it, bet on it

Bet on it, bet on it!

You can bet on it, bet on it

Bet on it (Bet on me!)

The trend seems to have picked up in popularity during lockdown as jumping around an empty golf course on your own is one of the things that's totally fine to do during the UK's coronavirus lockdown.

It's nearly 13 years since High School Musical 2 premiered on the Disney Channel.

The original movie broke records with 17.2 million watching live in the US on its release on August 17th 2007. Here in the UK, the movie became Disney Channel UK's most viewed programme ever.

The 'Bet on It' scene actually took six days to film and it wasn't real golf balls that Zac was swinging on the shoot... the crew had painted white tennis balls instead to make sure nobody got hurt!

