WATCH: JP Saxe & Julia Michaels Perform 'If the World Was Ending' From Their Home

JP Saxe and Julia Michaels teamed up to record an exclusive performance of their hit, 'If The World Was Ending' from their home.

JP Saxe and Julia Michaels' 'If The World Was Ending' has climbed up The Official Big Top 40 since its release on 19 October, 2019.

Now, the happy couple have recorded an performance of it, direct from Julia's living room, exclusively for Capital.

JP Saxe and Julia Michaels previously performed their song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Picture: Getty

With the Canadian singer, JP Saxe, on the piano, he performs alongside Julia Michaels, as the pair sing "But if the world was ending, you'd come over, right? You'd come over and you'd stay the night."

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, JP Saxe mentioned that - despite not knowing each other a year ago - the pair met after Julia Michaels praised JP Saxe's earlier music.

"I DM'd her, and we got talking on Instagram. Not too long after that, we were in the studio, and the day we met was the day we wrote 'If The World Was Ending'".

He later told Roman Kemp that they "fell in love very shortly after writing ['If The World Was Ending']", and said that, while it was totally unexpected, his relationship with the 'Issues' singer was one of the best things in life.

