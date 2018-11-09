Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Coca-Cola Winning Weekend Terms & Conditions

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to the ‘Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca Cola – Winning Weekend’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Saturday 10t h & Sunday 11t h November 2018 across the Capital Network (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the word BALL to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”) during the entry period, which is the duration of the live song. Text messages will be charged at the standard network rates.

4. Once the text lines have closed, two contestants will be selected at random and called back. A call will be recorded with both contestants playing a game to be played out on air.

5. From all the valid entrants, two contestants will be selected at random and called back. Contestants will be required to identify a confirmed Jingle Bell Ball Artist from our series of clues given on air. Contestants will be required to shout their name to buzz in before giving their answer. The producers decision as to which contestants shouts their name first is final. If correct, they will win the prize. If incorrect, they will forfeit the prize to the other contestant. If after all the clues have been given, neither contestant has correctly identified the artist, they will be asked a tie-breaker question. The contestants that gives the answer closest to the correct answer will win the prize.

6. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air.

7. If listeners text before or after the entry time period, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.

8. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

9. There will be a maximum of 3 competition rounds per day broadcast across the Capital Network and up to an up to an additional 2 rounds broadcast on Capital London, which is also available on Capital’s Digital channels as Capital UK. Capital reserves the right to broadcast additional competition rounds when required. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on air. Capital reserves the right to take the game off air at times when programming output requires it.

Eligibility:

10. All entrants must be 18 or over.

11. ID will be required for entry into the event.

12. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

13. For rounds on Saturday 10t h November – the prize will be a pair of standard tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca Cola on Saturday 8t h December.

For rounds on Sunday 11t h November – the prize will ber a pair of tickets to Captial’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca Cola on Sunday 9t h December. This information will be given out on air prior to the set-up for that competition round.

14. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

15. The prize is not transferable and there is no cash alternative available.

16. Each prize must be won by a separate entrant.

17. Travel, accommodation and insurance are not included in the prize.

18. These terms and conditions (“Conditions”) and the terms and conditions of the O2 (the “Venue Conditions”) apply to any and all Tickets (“Tickets”) to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca Cola due to be held at London’s O2 on Saturday 8t h and Sunday 9t h December 2018 (the “Event”).

19. By being present at the Event you consent to being filmed and/or recorded. You also agree not to assert any moral (or similar) rights and give all necessary consents under the Copyright Designs and Patents Act 1988 (as amended) and all other applicable legislation in respect of any film and/or recordings. Please note that BAL is entitled to make full use of any film and/or recording in all current and future media worldwide without any liability or payment to you, including permitting others to do the same.

20. Any person who purchases, holds or uses a Ticket (“Ticket Holder”) acknowledges and agrees that he or she is subject to these Conditions and to the Venue Conditions.

21. If a Ticket is declared void or if a Ticket Holder is refused admission to or removed from the Event because of a breach of these Conditions or of the Venue Conditions, no money shall be refunded to the Ticket Holder.

22. All persons who wish to gain access to the Event must have a valid Ticket.

23. Neither the Ticket Holder nor any other person is entitled to assign, donate, transfer or otherwise dispose of any rights arising from the Ticket, or the Ticket itself, to any third party, including, without limitation, if the transferee does or intends to:

(a) sell, resell, expose, offer or make available for sale, auction, donate or otherwise dispose of Ticket(s) in any manner or place whatsoever, including, without limitation, online via an online auction website; and/or (b) transfer or use such rights or a Ticket as part of or for any unauthorised: (i) advertising, sales or promotional purposes;

(ii) premium give-away, competition, prize draw or sweepstake; or

(iii) hospitality or travel package.

24. Winners will need to bring Photo Identification in case they are required to prove their identity.



25. One of either the winner or their guest must be 18 years old or over at the date of the event to gain entry.

26. In the event of a conflict between the Conditions and the Venue Conditions, the Conditions shall prevail. SP: Global Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAQs ( http://www.capitalfm.com/faq/premium-rate-phone-and-text-capital-fm/ ) or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212196.

Ticket terms & conditions. These Conditions are issued on behalf of Global Radio Services Limited (the Promoter, we, us, our) for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball (the Event) at The O2, London (the Venue) and should be read in conjunction with the Venue Rules (displayed at the Venue and at www.theo2.co.uk) and the conditions of the Official Ticket Agent(s). Any person who purchases, possesses, uses or attempts to use any Ticket shall be deemed to have accepted and agreed to comply with these Conditions.

Ticket Purchase

1. No admission to the Venue is permitted without a valid Ticket. Check your Ticket carefully and inform us immediately of any inaccuracies as mistakes cannot be rectified. Be careful not to lose or damage your Ticket as duplicates will not be automatically issued.

2. Everyone in attendance (whether adult or child) must have a Ticket. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over who is responsible for them at all times – photographic proof of identity must be provided on request at the admission gate.

3. Tickets are sold subject to our right to alter or vary the published Event programme which may result in changes to the performance line-up, playing times or any other aspect of the Event. Neither we nor the Venue Owner will be liable for any change of a published start time or change to the artist(s) scheduled to perform. No scheduled acts may be considered as headline acts regardless of their relative fame or prominence in the billing and so cancellation by an artist or performer will not entitle you to a refund or compensation.

Venue Entry & Requirements

4. Valid Tickets will be exchanged for Wristbands on entry to the Venue. Ticket Holders must wear their Wristbands at all times during the Event. It is not possible to collect Wristbands on behalf of other people and all Wristbands must be placed and secured on the individual’s wrist directly by our staff. No re-admission.

5. Ticket Holders must comply with all relevant statutes, safety announcements, rules and regulations (including, without limitation, the Venue Rules and the regulations of any licensing authority) while in the Venue.

6. Ticket Holders must not bring into (or use within) the Venue any prohibited items, including but not limited to (i) dangerous or hazardous items, weapons, bottles, or any article which may be used as a weapon or a missile, may compromise public safety and/or may pose a hazard or nuisance to any other person or (ii) any sponsorship, promotional or marketing material, nor may you offer (either free or for sale by any person) any goods (including literature) of any nature. Prohibited items may be confiscated. STRICTLY NO ILLEGAL SUBSTANCES WILL BE PERMITTED.

7. No alcohol is permitted to be brought into the Venue. Smoking in any part of the Venue is prohibited by law.

8. In the interests of public safety, Ticket Holders are requested not to stand in reserved seated areas during the Event.

9. Ticket Holders may be requested to submit to a body check/scan and/or search of his/her possessions. Any refusal by the Ticket Holder may result in refusal of admission or eviction from the Venue without refund or compensation. Ticket Holders may be refused entry or ejected, without refund or compensation, for behaviour likely to cause damage, injury, nuisance or annoyance or for failure to comply with these Conditions and/or any requests of the Venue Owner for reasons of public safety.

10. Crowd surfing and moshing are strictly prohibited.

11. Animals, with the exception of assistance dogs, are not permitted in the Venue or the performance area. Ticket Holders are requested to contact the Promoter in advance for further information in this regard.

Refunds and Cancellation

12. If the Event is postponed before it has started and is rescheduled to another date, the Ticket Holder may elect to either (a) use the existing Ticket for the rescheduled date (with seating of an equivalent value) or (b) apply for a refund pursuant to paragraph 14.

13. We shall only be required to refund the original Ticket Purchaser (on application by the original Ticket Purchaser accompanied by proof of purchase) with the face value of the relevant Ticket (together with the booking fee and delivery charges) if: (a) the Event is cancelled before it has started; (b) the Ticket is for an Event which is postponed before the Event has started and is rescheduled to another date which the Ticket Holder is unable to attend; (c) the Ticket Purchaser is otherwise entitled to a refund under applicable law. We shall not be required to issue a refund in relation to any Ticket which we reasonably believe has been the subject of a sale, transfer or disposal in breach of paragraphs 15, 16 or 17 of these Conditions.

Ticket Use and Prohibition on Transfer

14. Save as set out in paragraph 16 below, once purchased from the Promoter, Tickets are strictly non-transferable and must not be sold or offered, exposed or made available for sale, or transferred or otherwise disposed of. We reserve the right to cancel without refund any Tickets issued to a Ticket Holder whom we believe plans to offer a Ticket for resale otherwise than in accordance with these Conditions.

15. If more than one Ticket is issued to a Ticket Purchaser, the Ticket Purchaser must retain one Ticket for his/her personal use. Any remaining Tickets may only be used by a natural person who is known to the Ticket Purchaser personally (and who did not become known to the Ticket Purchaser through the sale, transfer or disposal of the Ticket) and who is intended to accompany the Ticket Purchaser to the Event and subject to the following conditions: (a) the sale, transfer or disposal of any such Tickets must not be for a value greater than the face value of the Ticket; (b) the Ticket must not be offered publicly (including on any website) whether for sale, as a gift or donation or any other means of transfer; and (c) the sale, transfer or disposal must be made strictly subject to these Conditions (and the transferee’s acceptance thereof) which shall be binding upon the transferee in full as if the transferee was the Ticket Purchaser, save only that such transferee shall have no right to transfer the Ticket under this paragraph 15 nor any right to a refund under paragraph 14.

16. Notwithstanding paragraph 15 above, it is an essential condition of the issuance of each and every Ticket and the right of admission to the Venue that, the Ticket must not be: (a) transferred, used or otherwise disposed of in the course of any business or for the purpose of facilitating a third party’s business; (b) transferred, used or otherwise disposed of in relation to any promotional or commercial purpose (including any competition, advertising, promotion, auction or as a prize in any competition or sweepstake) or to enhance the demand for any other goods or services; or (c) transferred or otherwise disposed of to any person who agrees to buy any good(s) or service(s) in return for the Ticket; and/or (d) combined with any other good(s) or service(s) (including as part of any hospitality, accommodation or travel package or service), in each case without our prior written approval.

17. Any Ticket offered for sale, sold, transferred and or disposed of in breach of paragraphs 14, 15 or 16 of these Conditions may be cancelled and any person seeking to use the Ticket may be refused admission to or be evicted from the Venue without refund or compensation and may also be liable to legal action, even if the Ticket Holder did not have prior notice of these Conditions or the breach thereof.

Media & Recordings



18. Each Ticket Holder attending the Event acknowledges that he/she is likely to be filmed, recorded and/or photographed and that the Promoter might focus on individual member(s) of the audience; and the resulting content may be publicly disseminated and/or live streamed across a range of media (including social media) for promotional purposes.

19. CCTV and film cameras may be present at the Venue for the prevention of crime.

20. Ticket Holders must not bring into (or use within) the Venue any equipment which is capable of recording or transmitting (by digital or other means) any audio, visual or audio-visual material or any information or data in relation to the Event or any aspect of it, except for mobile phones and small cameras used for personal and private purposes only. Unauthorised photography or use of recording equipment is prohibited. Ticket Holders assign the future copyright in any photographs, films or recordings that they make at the Venue in breach of this prohibition to the Promoter.

General

21. Warning– Prolonged exposure to loud music can cause damage to your hearing. We strongly recommend that all minors wear ear defenders and all attendees take any precautions they deem necessary.

22. The Venue operate a Challenge 25 policy, so please bring photographic proof of identity to show you are over 18 in order to purchase alcohol.

23. We take the needs of Ticket Holders who are disabled or have other access requirements very seriously and actively encourage people of all abilities to attend the Event. If you have access requirements, you must specify such requirements and/or adjustments at the point of purchase.

24. Should you experience any problems while in the Venue, please contact the nearest steward as every effort can be made to resolve the issue prior to, or during the Event.

25. If you have any complaints about your ability to view any of the performances or the sound reproduction, please inform one of our representatives at the Event as it is harder to deal with such complaints after the Event.

26. Nothing in these Conditions seeks to exclude our liability or that of the Venue Owner for death or personal injury caused by its negligence, fraud or other type of liability which cannot be excluded or limited by law. Subject to the foregoing, neither we nor the Official Ticketing Agent(s) shall have any liability to a Ticket Holder beyond the face value of the Ticket (plus booking fee and delivery charges). Neither we nor the Official Ticketing Agent(s) shall be responsible for any indirect losses or damages including, but not limited to, loss of enjoyment, goodwill and/or travel or accommodation expenses. The Ticket Holder is responsible for his/her own personal property brought into the Venue.

27. In the event that any provision of these Conditions is declared void, ineffective or unenforceable, that provision shall be severed to the extent necessary and the remainder of these Conditions shall remain in effect as if such provision had not been included and the validity and the remaining Conditions shall not be impaired.

28. Any person (other than us, the Official Ticketing Agent nor the Venue Owner) not party to these Conditions shall have no rights under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999.

29. These Conditions shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with English law, and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

30. When used in these Conditions, the following capitalised terms shall have the following meanings: Conditions means these terms and conditions and the Venue Rules which are incorporated into these Conditions by reference, together with any amendments or updates to the same issued by or on our behalf from time to time; Official Ticketing Agent(s) means our official appointed ticket agent(s) for the Event, being AXS Digital Europe Limited (trading as AXS) and Stub Hub (primary), each acting as our agent;







Ticket Purchaser means the individual who has purchased a Ticket or Tickets through the Event’s Official Ticketing Agent(s); Ticket Holder means any individual possessing, holding or using a Ticket, including (without limitation) the Ticket Purchaser or any person to whom the Ticket was issued or transferred; Ticket means any ticket (whether a hard copy ticket or an e-ticket) evidencing a personal revocable licence from us for an individual to attend the Event and the Venue in accordance with the details indicated thereon; Venue Owner mean Ansco Arena Limited, the owner and/or operator of the Venue; Wristband means any valid wristband given to a Ticket Holder in exchange for their Ticket at the Event.





