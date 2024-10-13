Win tickets to see Zayn on The Capital Evening Show - Terms and conditions

Zayn Capital Evening Show Promotion on Capital Network, October 2024 – Specific Rules

The Zayn Capital Evening Show Promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from 13th October 2024 - 17th October 2024 on the Capital Network. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Prize Provider’ is Live Nation.. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

To enter the Promotion, you must listen to The Capital Evening Show from 1900 - 2200 on Sunday 13th October 2024 - Thursday 17th October 2024. There will be five Promotion Rounds in total on the Capital Network, including Scotland. You must correctly identify the celebrity that Jimmy Hill is having ‘Pillow Talk’ with from the clues given out during the Promotion setup. When prompted by Presenter(s), you must text in the keyword ‘WIN’ followed by your answer to 83958 (the ‘Text Message Line’). The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line for each Promotion round will be given out on air. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering. Within 30 minutes of the closing time of the Text Message Line, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One correct entry will be selected at random and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via SMS OR telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable. If you are this entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter, during which you may be required to answer a further question or questions or complete a further task(s). That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable) then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion. We and Promotion Partner may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry], and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we and our Promotion Partner may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

13. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

14. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

Prize:

15. One winning entrant from each Promotion round (five in total across the Promotion) will win a pair of tickets to see Zayn on his Stairway to the Sky tour in November 2024.

Winners can pick one location from the following:

London - The Eventim Apollo - 26th November 2024. All attendees aged 14 or under must be accompanied by an adult 18+. In general, under 3’s are not permitted but the age restriction can vary depending on the event itself - please check the individual event page for specific age restrictions. Regardless of age, children require their own ticket when attending an event. For an event where stalls standing tickets are on sale, we recommend all children under 14 are seated in the circle.

Manchester - O2 Apollo - 24th November 2024. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

16. Details on how the tickets will be supplied will be provided to the Winner closer to the time of the Event. This varies by venue.

17. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. For example, travel, accommodation and spending money are not included in the prize.

18. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

19. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

20. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

21. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

22. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

23. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

24. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

25. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.