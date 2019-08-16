Win Tickets To SW4 2019 Competition Terms & Conditions

SW4 Festival - Day 2. Picture: Getty

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at https://www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/competition/ (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘South West Four Festival’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run on 18th August 2019 on the Capital FM Network (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the word “WIN” 83958 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. 4. There will be a maximum of 3 rounds per day played across the Capital Network To enter the Competition an Entrant must identify the location of a South West Four confirmed artist based on an audio clue of them singing.

5. The winning entrant will be selected at random There will be some discretion applied to the answer, the producers decision is final. The winning call will be recorded and played out on air. 6. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random. Eligibility:

7. Winners and their guests need to be aged 18 & over

8. ID will be required for entry into the event

9. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition. Prize:

10. There will be 3 x winners of 1 x pairs VIP tickets to South West Four Festival 2019:

10.1. Entry via a fast track lane next to the box office event entrance

10.2. Access into the VIP Lounge, with comfortable furniture, private cash bar, smart toilet trailers & outdoor wooden garden furniture

11. Entrants must provide valid contact details.

12. Travel and accommodation are not included in this prize.

13. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion. 14. Prize is non transferable and no alternative is available.







