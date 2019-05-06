Win £1,500 - SMS Database Competition

Win £1,500. Picture: istock

Win £1,500 - SMS Database Competition - Rules

“Win £1,500” across the Global Network, May 2019

Rules: 1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/competition) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to the “Win £1,500!” competition (the “Competition”) which will run from 6th May to 7th May 2019 (the “Duration”) across the Global Network (the “Network”), which includes our SMS database, encompassing Heart, Capital, Smooth and Radio X”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms & Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. Listeners will be required to answer a question and text in their answer within the duration of the Competition.

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message starting with the answer to the question, to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”) within the opening and closing times of the Competition. Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus standard network rates. Misspelled entries may be accepted at the discretion of The Producer. The Producer’s decision is final.

5. The Text Message Line will open at 19:00 on 6th May and will close at 20:00 on 7th May. If listeners text after the closing time, they will not be entered but they may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

6) When you enter the competition, you will receive a text message that invites you to take part in our 3-for-2 offer, whereby if you enter a second time within the same competition round, you will receive an additional entry into that competition round at no extra cost. The additional entry will be automatically included once you enter for the second time and you will not need to text again to claim this. If you do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and you will be charged again. It is the responsibility of the entrant to ensure that if they respond to this offer, the text lines are still open when they do so. Otherwise, their additional entry and free entry may be charged but not included in the draw.

7. After the closing time, one entrant will be selected at random from all of the entries received during the valid entry period and called back within 28 days of the competition close time. If their answer is incorrect, another Entrant will be selected at random until an Entrant who entered with the correct answer is selected, a winner is decided, and prize for the Competition awarded. Misspelt entries may be accepted, at the discretion of the Producer. The Producer’s decision is final.

Eligibility:

8. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

9. You can enter the Competition up to a maximum of 20 times each day. We strongly advise against excessive use.

10. Entrants must have a bank account, as the prize will be paid via cheque or bank transfer.

Prize:

11. The prize is £1,500 (one thousand five hundred pounds) paid by either cheque or Bank Transfer.

12. The prize is non-transferrable.

13. Global reserves the right to change the prize or part of it at any time.

14. We will endeavour to pay winners as soon as possible, but are not responsible for any delays in the banking system.

Publicity and Identity of Winners:

15. If you win a prize, we may publish your full name, town or area of residence and image indefinitely on our radio station websites (capitalfm.com, capitalxtra.co.uk, heart.co.uk, radiox.co.uk, smoothradio.com, LBC.co.uk, classicfm.com and mygoldmusic.co.uk) and within our mobile application “The Global Player” (also incorporating the individual radio station apps for Capital, Capital Xtra, Heart, Radio X, Smooth, Gold, LBC and Classic FM). We will seek your permission before publishing.

SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000