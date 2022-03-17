Capital’s Ultimate Shopping Spree Winning Weekend! on the Capital Network, March 2022 – Specific Rules

1. The Capital’s Ultimate Shopping Spree Winning Weekend promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from 19th March 2022 to 20th March 2022 across the Capital Network. Global is the Promoter.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here(together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion you must text in with the keyword WIN and your answer to 83958 (the ‘Text Message Line’). If selected at random to play, you will go head-to-head with another entrant and asked an additional question, in which you must be the first to name something beginning with a randomly generated letter associated with the topic given by the presenter. Producers’ discretion is final.

4. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged.

5. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

6. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.

7. Within one hour of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. Two entries will be selected at random and the entrants will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

8. If you are one of these entrants, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter, during which you will be required to answer a question correctly in order to win. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable) then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion.

9. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your guest in association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

10. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

11. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

12. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

Prize:

13. One winning entrant will receive 'The Ultimate Shopping Spree Winning Weekend' including:

a. Overnight accommodation in a 4 Star hotel in London, Birmingham or Manchester

b. Breakfast for two people in the hotel restaurant

c. Selfridge’s fashion stylist session at winner's chosen store. Includes:

i. Selfridge’s Fashion stylist

ii. Assistance selecting clothes on shop floor

iii. £1,000.00 Selfridges vouchers

d. Cocktails and three course dinner at winner’s choice of restaurant e. £200 to spend towards travel

14. There will be 6x winners across the duration of the competition.

15. Specific terms & conditions for 13a-d:

a. Prize is subject to availability at the discretion of NDL Travel and excludes bank holidays, Valentine’s day/weekend, the Christmas holidays and individual store sale seasons.

b. You will be staying in a 4* hotel, sharing a double room with en-suite bathroom on a bed and breakfast basis. If you’d prefer a twin room, we will do what we can to secure this for you, but it cannot be guaranteed. c. Selfridge’s fashion stylist session at winner's chosen store. Choose from London, Birmingham, Manchester Exchange Square or Manchester Trafford Centre. Experience will last approx. 2 hours; winner will have access to a Selfridge’s fashion stylist on the shop floor. Experiences may vary dependant on location.

d. Customer should treat gift cards like cash. Lost or stolen cards cannot be replaced. Please note this card is not a cheque guarantee, credit or charge card and no interest is paid on card balances. E-Gift card no not have an expiry date. Customer will not be able to use this card after that date and any unused balance on the card will be lost. For security reasons, cards are delivered unloaded, card will automatically load within 48 hours from delivery.

e. Your dinner at restaurant of your choice is based on 2 adults enjoying a three-course meal from the a la carte menu including 2 cocktails each. Restaurant reservations are subject to availability at the time of booking. You may choose any restaurant you would like to dine in with the exception of restaurants holding Michelin stars.

f. All prizes must be claimed and booked by the prize winner within 12 months from the date of our initial correspondence with them.

g. The quotation and concepts featured in this document are the property of the NDL Group. If used in any form without payment as detailed or without NDL’s prior consent, then full payment will be due on immediate terms based on volume per item. All confirmed bookings are subject to NDL’s terms

16. You must, at your own cost, comply with all necessary checks, and/or tests required for travelling to and from and entering and exiting your travel destination/venue. This includes, but is not limited to, purchasing, organising, undertaking, recording and/or registering any required Covid-19 tests. We will not be responsible for any costs incurred by you in complying with this clause, nor will we purchase, organise, undertake, record and/or register any required Covid-19 tests.

17. You must comply with all applicable rules, regulations and guidance relating to Covid-19, both in the UK and your travel destination/venue. We are not responsible for your failure to comply with such rules, regulations and guidance.

18. You acknowledge and agree that, without limitation to the provisions of Clause 12 of the General Terms & Conditions, our ability to fulfil a prize and/or perform any of our obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (collectively ‘Covid Measures’). If due to any Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. In accordance with Clause 22 below, in these circumstances, we reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

19. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, any meals other than those specified are not included within the prize.

20. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

21. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

22. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

23. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

24. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

25. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

26. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

27. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

28. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.