The Capital Weekender LIVE with Oreo Radio T&Cs

The Capital Weekender LIVE with Oreo. Picture: Capital

RADIO TERMS & CONDITIONS

The Capital Weekender Live with Oreo Promotion on Capital Network, August, 2021 – Specific Rules

1. The Capital Weekender Live with Oreo Promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Saturday 21st August to Friday 27th August 2021 on Capital Network. Global is the Promoter. The Promotion Partner mentioned in these Specific Rules is OREO.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here. Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must listen to the following shows on Capital FM, at the following times and dates: · Capital Weekends from 16:00 to 19:00 on Saturday 21st August; · Capital Weekends from 12:00 to 16:00 on Sunday 22nd August; · The Capital Breakfast Show from 06:00 to 10:00 from Monday 23rd to Friday 27th August.

4. During each competition round, the Presenter will play out a distorted clip of a song. Entrants will need to identify the song title and text in with the keyword LIVE followed by their song title answer to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”).

5. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air by the Presenter. There will be seven rounds in total, one round each day of the Promotion. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged.

6. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.

7. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

8. Within five minutes of the Promotion closing, all correct and eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One correct and eligible entry will be selected at random and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant (and their nominated friend) to participate in the Promotion.

9. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable) then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion.

10. We, and our Promotion Partner may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

11. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may: (i) interview you and your guest/travel companion which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest/travel companion in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

12. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

13. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

Prize:

14. There will be seven winners, who will each receive: · 2 x tickets to MistaJam & Friends at The Capital Weekender Live with OREO Date: Friday 27th August 2021. Location: Century Club, Soho, London. Lineup: MistaJam, Billen Ted, 220 Kid, & Jodie Harsh. · £500 bank transfer.

Prize Terms and Conditions:

15. By attending the Event you and your guest agree to abide by the Event Terms & Conditions which can be found at Capitalfm.com, and the entry requirements.

16. You must attend the Event in order to be eligible to receive the prize money; the prize money will not be awarded independently of the Event. On confirmation of your attendance via our Global Guestlist team at the venue, we will transfer the prize money to your bank account within 48 hours post the event, but are not responsible for any delays.

17. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited in our discretion.

18. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, food and beverages and travel expenses are not included within the prize.

19. The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and dates are not changeable.

20. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

21. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

22. Entrants acknowledge and agree that in addition to the provisions set out in clause 12 in the General Competition Terms & Conditions relating to fulfilment of prizes, our ability to fulfil a prize, or perform any of our obligations under the General Competition Terms and Conditions or these Specific Rules (together, the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (Covid Measures). If, due to Covid Measures we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Competition Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Competition Terms and Conditions. In these circumstances, we will try and mitigate the effects of the Covid Measures by varying or swapping the prize in accordance with the provisions at Clause 12.

Data Protection:

23. Your personal data, and the personal data of any guest(s)/travel companion(s) that you or they provide to us, will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited and Quidem Limited), the Promotion Partner, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

24. We may hold your personal data for a period of 2 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

25. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us or our Promotional Partners when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotional Partners (as applicable) will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see our Privacy Policy for more details). You can opt out at any time.

26. We, the Promotion Partners and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion.

27. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy, which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion.

28. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

29. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.