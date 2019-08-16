Thank U, Next Competition Terms & Conditions

2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango By AT&T - Show. Picture: Getty

Full terms and conditions...

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to the ‘Thank U, Next’’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run on Monday 19t h August to Friday 23r d August 2019 across the Capital Network (the “Radio Station”). 2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. Details of the Competition 3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must text in during the competition open window announced by the presenter on air 4. Entrants will need to send the keyword WIN to 83958. 5. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. 6. If listeners text outside this entry period, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us. 7. Once the text lines have closed, the winner will be selected at random from all correct entries and called back. The presenter will then play some audio of Ariana Grande down the phone line. The listener must reply with an impression of Ariana Grande doing a high note to win the tickets. Any other response will be deemed incorrect and a new caller will be selected. In cases of ambiguity, what qualifies as a correct response is at the absolute discretion of the producer. The producers decision is final . 8. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random. 9. There will be a maximum of 5 competition rounds per day broadcast across the Capital Network. Capital reserves the right to broadcast additional competition rounds when required. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on air. Capital reserves the right to take the game off air at times when programming output requires it. Eligibility: 10. All entrants must be 18 or over.

11. ID will be required for entry into the event

11. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the competition.







Prize: 10. The prize for each competition round will be 2 tickets to see Ariana Grande perform live at Manchester Pride in Manchester on Sunday 25th August, Birmingham Arena 14th September or Seffields FlyDSA Arena on the 19th September. The date and city for each round will be given out on air by the presenter at the start of each competition round.–no alternative dates will be offered. 11. This prize does not include travel or accommodation.

12. The prize does not include insurance.

13. The prize is non-transferrable.

14. All winners aged 15 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult 18+ 15. All bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" 16. If needed entrants must provide valid contact details. 17. There will be a minimum of 4 winners per day, each winning a pair of tickets to see Ariana Grande live at either Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Thursday 19th September 2019, Birmingham Arena on Saturday 14th September 2019 or Manchester Pride in Manchester on Sunday 25th August 2019. The Manchester tickets will be standard “Rainbow Pass” tickets. 18. There will be 1 winner 2 VIP “Gold Rainbow” tickets to see Ariana Grande live Manchester Pride in Manchester on Sunday 25th August 2019. This ticket includes VIP fast-track entry to Manchester Pride Live, Access to VIP area at Manchester Pride Live, Manchester Pride Festival Guide and souvenir lanyard, 2 drinks per day, Full weekend access to Gay Village Party 19. Global Radio reserves the right to change the prize or any part of it at any time.

20. All winners must adhere to the event venue terms, and door policy.

21. The Following Terms and Conditions apply to the different prizes being given away across the week. SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212196.





