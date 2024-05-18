Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard Winning Weekend on Capital Network, Saturday 18th May – Sunday 19th May 2024 – Specific Rules

1. Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard Winning Weekend promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Saturday 18th – Sunday 19th May 2024 on the Capital Network. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Prize Provider’ is Global & The NDL Group.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions. Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must listen tothe Capital Network between Saturday 18th May – Sunday 19th May 2024. The opening and closing times of each of the Promotion rounds will be specified on air by the presenter. Following the instructions of the presenter(s) on-air, you must text in with the keyword WIN to 83958 (the ‘Text Message Line’) when you hear a song played by the specified Capital Summertime Ball artist between the opening and closing times.

4. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

6. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.

7. Within 30 Minutes of the final Promotion round closing on Sunday 19th May at 15.00 all eligible entries will be entered into the draw. One entry will be chosen at random and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via the telephone number on which they entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

8. If you are this entrant and we call you, your call may be recorded for our records and/or could be broadcast live or later in the show. You may also be asked to have a call with a presenter and similarly that call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate, or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion.

9. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

10. In relation to winners, you understand that we may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

11. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

12. Entry is restricted to one entry per person per Promotion round; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

13. You must be available to attend Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday 16th June 2024 at Wembley Stadium, London.

Prize:

14. One winning entrant will win:

15a. 2 x standing tickets in the Barclaycard AMP Zone at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday 16th June 2024 at Wembley Stadium London

15b. Overnight accommodation on Sunday 16th June 2024 at the 4-star Hilton London Metropole, including Breakfast for 2 people in the hotel restaurant,

15c. £500 spending money,

15d. A backstage tour of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium.

16. Overnight stay must be taken on Sunday 16th June 2024.

17. You will be staying at the 4-star Hilton London Metropole, sharing a double room with en-suite bathroom on a bed and breakfast basis.

18. By attending the Event, you and your guest agree to abide by the Ticket Terms and Conditions and the Venue & Entry Requirements.

19. A full list of details regarding the Event and how to redeem your ticket will be emailed to you once you have provided your contact email address to us.

20. You will also receive a separate email communication regarding the details of the backstage tour. All directions within this email must be completed by the deadline to receive this element of the prize.

21. We will endeavour to transfer the prize money to your bank account within 28 days but are not responsible for any delays. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the cash prize will be forfeited at our discretion.

22. We are not liable or responsible if you fail to attend the Event for any reason. If the Event is cancelled or rescheduled, we will either secure tickets for the winner to attend the rescheduled Event if practical (the date and time will be decided solely between us and the Prize Provider) or, at our discretion, provide an alternative prize.

23. We shall not be responsible for any travel or accommodation expenses incurred by you in relation to the Event unless they form part of the Promotion prize, including any expenditure incurred by you for any postponed or cancelled Event.

24. We are not responsible or liable for any artist delay or cancellation outside of our control. Any expenditure incurred by you ahead of any postponed or cancelled Event is your responsibility only.

25. You must, at your own cost, comply with all necessary checks, and/or tests required for travelling to and from and entering and existing your travel destination/venue. This includes, but is not limited to, purchasing, organising, undertaking, recording and/or registering any required Covid-19 tests. We will not be responsible for any costs incurred by you in complying with this clause, nor will we purchase, organise, undertake, record and/or register any required Covid-19 tests.

26. You must comply with all applicable rules, regulations and guidance relating to Covid19, both in the UK and your travel destination/venue. We are not responsible for your failure to comply with such rules, regulations and guidance.

27. You acknowledge and agree that, without limitation to the provisions of Clause 12 of the General Terms & Conditions, our ability to fulfil a prize and/or perform any of our obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to anyForeign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (collectively ‘Covid Measures’).

28. If due to any Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. In accordance with Clause 31 below, in these circumstances, we reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

29. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, travel to the venue is not included within the prize.

30. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative is available except at our sole discretion.

31. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

32. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at hgps://global.com/contact/. Data Protection:

33. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

34. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, youmust ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us their personal data.

35. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

36. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

37. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

38. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.