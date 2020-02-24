Win A Samsung Galaxy Flip Z Phone Terms & Condition

1) The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘Win a Samsung Galaxy Flip Z Phone’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run on 25th February 2020 on The Capital Network (the “Radio Station”).



2) Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from the Radio Station.



Details of the Competition:



3) To enter the competition, an Entrant must listen on FM or DAB and answer the question asked by the presenter(s) on-air.



4) An Entrant must send a text message with the keyword FLIP and their answer to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”). The Text System may not recognise any other format of the keyword.



5) Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus one standard rate message.



6) The open and close times will be given out on-air by the presenter(s). Entrants who enter after the closing time will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Additionally, Global is not responsible for any erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error.



7) On entering the Competition, Entrants will receive a text message that invites them to take part in our 3-for-2 offer, whereby if they enter a second time within the same competition round, they will receive an additional entry into that competition round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once they’ve entered for the second time and they will not need to text again to claim this. If they do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and they will be charged again. It is the responsibility of the Entrant to ensure that if they respond to this offer, the text lines for the Competition round are still open when they do so.



8) Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the entries during that round. If the selected entry is eligible and has the correct answer, the Entrant will be called back and declared the winner. If the entry does not have the correct answer or was not sent at the correct time, another entry will be selected and declared the winner



9) All winning Entrants will be required to talk to the presenter/s either live on air, or a call will be recorded with the presenter/s and then later played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer their phone, is driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during the call and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, they will forfeit their chance to win and another entry will be selected at random. The Producer’s decision is final.



12) There will be up to 3 competition rounds played. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. Capital reserves the right to take the Competition off air if programming output requires it.



13) For the avoidance of doubt, each competition round is a separate round and the text system will be re-set after each round.

Eligibility:



14) Entrants must be aged 18 years or over.

15) An Entrant can enter up to 20 times across the day (excluding free entries). We strongly advise against excessive use.



16) If an Entrant is announced as a winner on air but is later found to be ineligible, another winner may be selected in their place.



Prize:



17) The prize available in each round is a Samsung Galaxy Flip Z Mobile Phone 256GB, Mirror Black



18) Prizes are non-transferable, and no cash alternative is available.



19) Global Radio reserves the right to substitute any part of the prize at any time.

SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our phone entry services, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000