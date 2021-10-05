Watch Capital Breakfast & Meet Jesy Nelson T&Cs

Jesy Nelson Meet & Greet with Capital. Picture: Getty

Full Terms & Conditions

Watch the Captial Breakfast Show and Meet Jesy Nelson on Capitalfm promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global Charities (as defined in the Global’s Make Some Noise Competition Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from 5th October 2021 to 7th October 2021 on Capital. Global Charities is the Promoter. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the Global’s Make Some Noise Competition Terms and Conditions which are available here. Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

To enter the Promotion, you must send a text message with the keyword JESY to the radio station’s shortcode 83958 (the “Text Message Line”) The Text Message Line will open at 14:00 on Tuesday 5th October 2021 and close at 13:00 on Thursday 7th, October 2021. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering. After entering the Promotion, you will receive a bounce back text message informing you that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless you text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken one hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Promotion, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the Promotion. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw. Within 1 hour of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. Two correct entries will be selected at random and the entrants will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the number on which they entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable. If you are selected as a winning entrant, our representatives will make 2 attempts within 60 minutes to contact you, you must answer your telephone in person and not via voice mail on one of the two attempts to contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If our representative can not make contact with you on two attempts you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

13. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

14. There are two winners for this Promotion. If an entrant has multiple entries and are drawn as winners more than once, subsequent prizes will be re-drawn.

15. Entrants can enter up to 10 times only, however they must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize specific terms:

16. Two winning entrants and their one guest each will be invited to watch the Capital Breakfast show live at 30 Leicester Square, WC2H 7LA at 8am on Friday 8th October. Included is a meet and greet with Jesy Nelson and you’ll also meet Capital presenters Roman, Sonny and Sian.

17. The winning entrants, in accordance with point 13 must be aged 18 and over. Each winning entrant may bring one guest who must be aged 16 and over.

18. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, travel, transfer, food and drink and accommodation are not included with the prize.

19.You will need to arrive at 30 Leicester Square, WC2H 7LA at 8am on Friday 8th October.

20.The exact timing of the meet and greet will be communicated to the winner in the lead up to the event date.

21. Due to the nature of these events, we cannot guarantee how long the meet and greet will last.

22. A Global team member and/or other management may also be present at the meet and greet.

23. In addition to the provisions set out at clause 12 in the General Competition Terms & Conditions relating to fulfilment of prizes, our ability to fulfil a prize, or perform any of our obligations under the General Competition Terms and Conditions or these Specific Rules (together, the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (“Covid Measures”). If, due to Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Competition Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Competition Terms and Conditions. In these circumstances, we will try and mitigate the effects of the Covid Measures, for example, by varying or swapping the prize in accordance with the provisions at clause 12.

24.The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and not for resale.

25. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

26. Global are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. Global Charities are registered with the PSA: registration number ORG831-51159-55647. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

27. Your personal data, and the personal data of any guest(s)/travel companion(s) that you or they provide to us, will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited), and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

28. We may hold your personal data for a period of 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

29. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see our Privacy Policy for more details). You can opt out at any time.

30. We, may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion.

31. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy, which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion.

32. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

33. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.