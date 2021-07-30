Mabel: Up Close Tickets T&Cs

Full terms & conditions.

These Conditions are issued on behalf of Global Media Group Services Limited (the Promoter, we, us, our) for Capital Up Close presents Mabel with Barclaycard (the Event) at Under The Bridge (the Venue) and should be read in conjunction with the Venue Rules (which may also be displayed at the Venue) and the Competition T&Cs. All Guests shall be deemed to have accepted and agreed to comply with these Conditions.

Venue Entry & Requirements

1. No admission to the Venue is permitted without photographic ID (i.e. passport, driving licence or PASS Scheme) to validate your place on the Guestlist – this applies to all Guests.

2. Children under 14 are not permitted to attend. Those aged 14, 15, 16 or 17 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over who is responsible for them at all times.

3. Guestlist places are provided subject to the Promoter’s right to alter or vary the published Event programme which may result in changes to the performance line-up, playing times or any other aspect of the Event. Neither the Promoter nor the Venue Owner will be liable for any change of a published start time or change to the artist(s) scheduled to perform.

4. All Guests will be issued with Wristbands on entry to the Venue. Guests must wear their Wristbands at all times during the Event. It is not possible to collect Wristbands on behalf of other people and all Wristbands must be placed and secured on the individual’s wrist directly by our staff. No re-admission.

5. Guests must comply with all relevant statutes, safety announcements, rules and regulations (including, without limitation, the Venue Rules, the Covid Guidelines and the regulations of any licensing authority) while in the Venue.

6. Guests must not bring into (or use within) the Venue any prohibited items, including but not limited to (i) any liquids, dangerous or hazardous items, weapons, bottles, or any article which may be used as a weapon or a missile, may compromise public safety and/or may pose a hazard or nuisance to any other person or (ii) any sponsorship, promotional or marketing material, nor may you offer (either free or for sale by any person) any goods (including literature) of any nature. Prohibited items may be confiscated. STRICTLY NO ILLEGAL SUBSTANCES WILL BE PERMITTED.

7. Guests are only permitted to bring 1 x small bag per person into the Venue (maximum standard A4 size: (h)297mm x (w)210mm x (d)210mm).

8. No alcohol is permitted to be brought into the Venue. Smoking in any part of the Venue is prohibited by law.

9. In the interests of public safety, Guests are requested not to stand in reserved seating areas during the Event.

10. Guests may be requested to submit to a body check/scan and/or search of his/her possessions. Any refusal by a Guest may result in refusal of admission or eviction from the Venue without compensation. Guests may be refused entry or ejected, without compensation, for behaviour likely to cause damage, injury, nuisance or annoyance or for failure to comply with these Conditions and/or any requests of the Venue Owner for reasons of public safety.

11. Guests must not wear hats or headwear when entering and/or inside the Venue unless it is for religious purposes.

12. Crowd surfing and moshing are strictly prohibited at the Event.

13. Animals, with the exception of assistance dogs, are not permitted in the Venue or the performance area. Guests are requested to contact the Promoter in advance for further information in this regard.

14. Please consider the neighbours and leave the Venue site quietly.

Cancellation

15. Guests must check that the Event is going ahead at the date and time advertised, as all advertised times are approximate and subject to change.

16. If the Event is postponed before it has started and is rescheduled to another date, the Winner’s place(s) on the Guestlist will be valid for the rescheduled date.

17. If the Event is cancelled before it has started or is postponed before it has started and is rescheduled to another date which the Winner is unable to attend, we will furnish the Winner with an alternative prize to of a value equivalent to the Guestlist place(s).

Prohibition on Transfer

18. If more than one Guestlist place is issued to a Winner, the Winner must use one of the Guestlist places themselves and may allocate the other Guestlist place(s) to people who are known to the Winner personally (and who did not become known to the Winner through the sale, transfer or disposal of the Guestlist place(s) and who will accompany the Winner to the Event. The Winner must submit the names of all Guests to the Promoter in advance of the Event.

19. Save as set out in paragraph 18 above, the Guestlist place(s) are strictly non-transferable and must not be sold or offered, exposed or made available for sale, or transferred or otherwise disposed of and we reserve the right to cancel Guestlist place(s) (without compensation) if we believe that a Guest plans to offer their Guestlist place(s) for resale otherwise than in accordance with these Conditions.

20. Notwithstanding paragraph 18 above, it is an essential condition of the issuance of each and every Guestlist place and the right of admission to the Venue that, the Guestlist place must not be: (a) transferred, used or otherwise disposed of in the course of any business or for the purpose of facilitating a third party’s business; (b) transferred, used or otherwise disposed of in relation to any promotional or commercial purpose (including any competition, advertising, promotion, auction or as a prize in any competition or sweepstake) or to enhance the demand for any other goods or services; or (c) transferred or otherwise disposed of to any person who agrees to buy any good(s) or service(s) in return for the Guestlist place; and/or (d) combined with any other good(s) or service(s) (including as part of any hospitality, accommodation or travel package or service), in each case without our prior written approval.

Media & Recordings

21. Each Guest attending the Event acknowledges that he/she is likely to be filmed, recorded and/or photographed and that the Promoter might focus on individual member(s) of the audience; and the resulting content may be publicly disseminated and/or live streamed across a range of media (including social media) for promotional purposes.

22. CCTV and film cameras may be present at the Venue for the prevention of crime.

23. Guests must not bring into (or use within) the Venue any equipment which is capable of recording or transmitting (by digital or other means) any audio, visual or audio-visual material or any information or data in relation to the Event or any aspect of it, except for mobile phones and small cameras used for personal and private purposes only. Unauthorised photography or use of recording equipment is prohibited. Guests assign the future copyright in any photographs, films or recordings that they make at the Venue in breach of this prohibition to the Promoter.

General

24. Warning – prolonged exposure to loud music can cause damage to your hearing. We strongly recommend that all Guests take any precautions they deem necessary.

25. The Venue operate a Challenge 25 policy, so please bring photographic proof of identity to show you are over 18 in order to purchase alcohol.

26. We take the needs of Guests who are disabled or have other access requirements very seriously and actively encourage people of all abilities to attend the Event. If you have access requirements, you must specify such requirements and/or adjustments when you enter the competition.

27. Should you experience any problems while in the Venue, please contact the nearest steward as every effort can be made to resolve the issue prior to, or during the Event.

28. If you have any complaints about your ability to view any of the performances or the sound reproduction, please inform one of our representatives at the Event as it is harder to deal with such complaints after the Event.

29. Nothing in these Conditions seeks to exclude our liability or that of the Venue Owner for death or personal injury caused by our/its negligence, fraud or other type of liability which cannot be excluded or limited by law. Subject to the foregoing, we shall not have any liability to Guests beyond the value of the Guestlist place(s). We shall not be responsible for any indirect losses or damages including, but not limited to, loss of enjoyment, goodwill and/or travel or accommodation expenses. Guests are responsible for their own personal property brought into the Venue.

30. Whilst all efforts have been made to prevent the spread of infectious diseases including Covid-19, you acknowledge that it is not possible to guarantee that the Venue is completely free of infectious diseases and that all risks associated with infectious diseases cannot be fully eliminated. Subject to paragraph 29, you acknowledge and agree that you are entering the Venue entirely at your own risk. You agree to waive, release and discharge us from and against any and all claims or liabilities of any kind which you may have against us that arise out of or relate to your attendance at the Event and infectious diseases including Covid-19, save where such claims or liabilities relate to death or personal injury and are caused by our negligence.

31. We may collect and process your personal data in a variety of ways, for more information about how we do this, please see our Privacy Policy.

32. If any provision of these Conditions is declared void, ineffective or unenforceable, that provision shall be severed to the extent necessary and the remainder of these Conditions shall remain in effect as if such provision had not been included and the validity and the remaining Conditions shall not be impaired.

33. Any person (other than us and the Venue Owner) not party to these Conditions shall have no rights under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999.

34. These Conditions shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with English law, and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

35. When used in these Conditions, the following capitalised terms shall have the following meanings: Conditions means these terms and conditions, the Venue Rules and the Competition T&Cs which are incorporated into these Conditions by reference, together with any amendments or updates to the same issued by or on our behalf from time to time; Covid Guidelines means the set of guidelines for preventing the spread of infectious diseases such as Covid-19, which have been produced by the Venue in accordance with government guidelines; Guest(s) means any individual whose name is on the Guestlist for the Event (including the Winner); Guestlist means the guestlist for the Event operated by Promoter; Venue Owner means Stamford Bridge Projects Ltd, the owner and/or operator of the Venue; Winner means the individual who has entered the Promoter’s competition and won a Guestlist place(s) for the Event; Wristband means any valid wristband given to a Guest at the Event.