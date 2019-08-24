Lotto One Off Win Terms & Conditions

Capital's Cash Call Terms & Conditions - November 2018. Picture: Capital

Terms and conditions.

“Lotto One Off Win” on Capital FM, August 2019

RULESThe following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at https://www.capitalfm.com/digital/terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘Lotto One Off Win’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run on Saturday 24th August on Capital FM (the “Radio Station”).Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the keyword provided on air, to the text number provided on air at the time of the competition (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air.An Entrant will be selected to play from all eligible entries and will be brought to air to compete in the on-air game.The listener will be asked up to 6 trivia questions, and will need to answer them correctly within the nominated time frame.For each question correctly answered, the Entrant’s Prize money will double in value so that each question is worth the following cash amounts:Question 1: £100Question 2: £200 Question 3: £400 Question 4: £800Question 5: £1600Question 6: £3200If the Entrant provides the correct answer to the question, they will be awarded the cash amount corresponding to that Question, and will be asked another question for the chance to double their existing cash amount.For the avoidance of doubt, the Prize winner will win the cash amount corresponding with that question, and the cash will not cumulate from the last question correctly answered.If the Contestant fails to provide the correct answer to the question, the competition will conclude, and the Contestant will be awarded the cash amount corresponding to the Question most recently answered correctly.

Eligibility:Entrant must be 18 years of age or overEntry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.Entrants must be based in the UK and hold a UK bank account to receive their prize.

Prize:The prize will consist of a cash amount between £100 and £3200 depending on how many questions are correctly answered by the Entrant.

Prize terms and conditionsGlobal reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.Global will contact the winners within to confirm their prize within 28 working days of the competition closing.Global will attempt to contact the winner via telephone, if unsuccessful on three occasions we will select an alternative randomly selected entrant.