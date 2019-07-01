Jonas Brothers Ticket Competition

The Jonas Brothers ticket competition. Picture: Instagram

Full terms and conditions.

The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/(the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Capital Breakfast Jonas Brothers Ticket’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Monday 1st July 2019 to Thursday 4th July 2019 on the Capital Network (the “Radio Station”). 2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must Send a text message with the word “JONAS” to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. 4. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random. 5. Entrants will need to correctly answer a multiple choice question as given out by the presenter. 6. Once person will be randomly selected from all valid entries and bought to air to give their answer, the answer they give on air will be the answer we base the result on. 7. If they answer correctly, they will be deemed the winner and notified immediately. 8. If they answer incorrectly we’ll move to another randomly selected caller until a winner is confirmed. This process will be followed on each day of the promotion.

Eligibility: 9. Entrants must be aged 18 or over 10. Entry is restricted to UK residents only. 11. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize: 12. The prize is up to 2 standard general admission tickets to see Jonas Brothers at one selected venue for the UK tour dates.



13. Winner’s must choose from ONE of the following venues: · London: SSE Arena Wembley, Monday 3rd February 2020 - NOT the O2 Arena · Birmingham: Birmingham Arena, Wednesday 29th January 2020 · Glasgow: The SSE Hydro, Wednesday 5th February 2020 · Manchester: Manchester Arena, Thursday 6th February 2020 14. Once the winner has selected the venue nearest to them, the tickets will not be transferable or changeable.

Prize Terms and Conditions: 15. All Tickets are general admission. 16. The prize is non-transferable and must be used by the registered prize winner. 17. Travel, accommodation and insurance are not included in the prize. 18. These tickets have no cash value and no cash alternative is available. 19. Winners and their guests must follow any reasonable instructions given by the venues including those regarding matters of health and safety. 20. Winners must respect the venue entry policy. 21. Winners must comply with all lawful instructions and terms and conditions, including health and safety requirements and instructions, of the Promoter and Prize Provider. 22. Global Radio cannot take any responsibility for artist delay or cancellation and in no alternative prize will be offered. 23. Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212196.