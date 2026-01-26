Harry Styles Capital Breakfast Promotion terms and conditions

Harry Styles on Capital, January 2026 – Specific Rules

1. The Harry Styles promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 26th January to Friday 30th January 2026 across the Capital Network, excluding Scotland. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is Live Nation and the ‘Prize Provider’ is Live Nation.



2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.



Details of the Promotion:





3. To enter the Promotion, you must listen to the Capital Network Breakfast Show (excluding Capital Scotland), on Monday 26th January to Friday 30th January 2026 between 06:00 – 10:00 each day (the ‘Promotion Period’).



4. Listeners will be asked to text in whenever they hear the specified ‘Harry Styles Audio Mix’ during the Promotion Period (as per the competition times above) You will have the length of the next song to enter and you must text the keyword ‘HARRY’ to 83958 (the Text Message Line). Once lines are closed one entrant will be randomly selected and brought to air and announced as the winner.



5. You will have multiple chances to enter across the Promotion Period. You may send multiple entries per competition round. All valid entries will be included in the competition draw.



6. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged.



7. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.



8. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.



9. Bulk, automated, machine assisted, third party, syndicate or other group entries are prohibited and we will disqualify any entries (and withhold or reclaim any associated prize from you) which, in our reasonable opinion, appear to have used any of these entry methods or, for example (without limitation), entries or votes that have been made from the same IP address, email address, postal address, telephone number, or similar or entries which we, at our sole discretion but acting reasonably, consider to be suspicious or fraudulent.



10. You must use the same phone number across the entire Promotion period. It is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions to use multiple names and/or phone numbers to enter our Promotions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe you are doing or have done this.



11. We also reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe that you are making or have made multiple entries by phone by using a computer system, using automated dialling technology or by any other method which could or does result in you exceeding the maximum number of entries permitted under these Specific Terms.



12. If we know or suspect you are trying to enter or have entered this Promotion by using more than one phone number or if we know or suspect you are using variations of your name, we reserve the right to disqualify any relevant entry(ies) and exclude you from this Promotion and also permanently exclude you from entering any of our Promotions.



13. Within 30 minutes of the closing time of the Text Message Line, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw and one correct entry will be selected at random. The selected entry must be eligible and not have been made in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. If the entry belongs to you, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered the Promotion. Please note, we will not be able to call you back on another number and we reserve the right to ask you to confirm your telephone number when we call you back. If you are unable to confirm your telephone number and we know or have reason to believe that you have breached the Promotion Terms and Conditions, we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies), select another entrant to participate in the Promotion and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you, as applicable. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.



14. If you are this entrant and we call you, your call may be recorded for our records and you may be asked to have a call with a presenter, during which you may be required to answer a further question or questions or complete a further task(s). That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable) then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion.



15. Before being taken to air we reserve the right to ask you to answer participation entry questions to ensure you are eligible to play in accordance with the Promotion Terms and Conditions. This call will be recorded and may be used for monitoring purposes and/or as evidence should we have reason to believe there has been a breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions or if we find any inconsistencies in the future. If your entry is ineligible, either at the time of being taken to air to play or later once we have your full details, we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies), select another entrant to participate in the Promotion and/or withhold or reclaim the prize from you and select another entrant, as applicable. It is your responsibility to make sure you give us clear and truthful answers to our eligibility questions.



16. We and Live Nation may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion; subject always to our Privacy Policy and all applicable laws.



17. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we and our Promotion Partner, Live Nation may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable in connection with the Promotion, unless you object to your and/or your guest’s information being published or made available. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.



Eligibility:





18. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.



19. You may enter the Promotion multiple times during the Promotion Period.



20. Only one name and telephone number may be used by you in relation to this Promotion. The use of multiple names, telephone numbers and/or devices is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and you will forfeit your prize should we know or have reason to believe that you attempted to use or did use more than one name, phone number and/or device to enter this Promotion. It is also prohibited for anyone else to enter the Promotion using the same phone number including household members or friends.



21. Before transferring any winnings to you we reserve the right to request Photo ID (such as your passport or driving licence) and confirmation that the telephone number you entered on belongs to you and proof of your home address (such as a phone bill with your name, address and telephone number on). You agree and understand you may be required to provide these to verify your eligibility. If you fail to provide the requested information and we are unable to verify your eligibility, we reserve the right to withhold any prize from you.



Prize:



22. One winning entrant per daily competition (five winners in total across the week) will receive a pair of tickets to see Harry Styles at Wembley Stadium on June 12th 2026.



23. Tickets will be seated at the venue.



24. Age restrictions apply. No under 14-year-olds on the pitch. Under 14-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult over 18 years. No under 5-year-olds are allowed in the stadium.



25. Tickets will be mobile tickets through Ticketmaster for Wembley and sent at least 48 hours before the event.



26. Please consult venue rules, https://help.wembleystadium.com/support/solutions/folders/7000017797 27. Global is not responsible for any artist delay or cancellation.



28. You understand that should you win a prize package that is made up of various elements you are required to redeem all aspects of the prize in order to keep the prize. For example, you will not be able to accept the spending money only. If you are unable to accept the prize awarded in full, we reserve the right to withdraw the entire prize package and select another entrant to play or win as applicable.



29. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, travel is not included within the prize.



30. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.



31. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.



32. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.



Data Protection:



33. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) and Live Nation as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.



34. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject, and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy https://www.livenation.co.uk/privacy. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us and our Promotion Partner with their personal data.



35. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us and/or our Promotion Partner when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotion Partner will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy for more details. You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.



36. We, our Promotion Partner and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we and the Promotion Partner will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.



37. When you enter a Promotion we will retain your personal data for up to three years for internal purposes and to comply with our regulatory obligations. You may request the erasure of your personal data by emailing privacy@global.com. If your data is erased prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

