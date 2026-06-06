Pizza Express Golden Pizza terms and conditions

Pizza Express Golden Pizza Promotion at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, June 2026 – Specific Rules

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1. The Golden Dough Ball promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run on Saturday 6thJune 2026 from 10:00– 22:00 at Wembley Stadium, London HA9 0WS. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is PizzaExpress. The ‘Prize Provider’ is Global.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must purchase an official event programme at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard (the ‘Event’) on Saturday 6th June 2026 between 10:00-22:00.

4. A winning Dough Ball sticker (‘Golden Dough Ball’) will be randomly placed in one official event programme on the day.

5. If you find the Golden Dough Ball, you must text ‘DOUGH’ with your Wembley Stadium seat number, standing location or accessibility location to 07557 187232 (the ‘Text Message Line’) before 22:00 on Saturday 6th June 2026.

6. The Text Message Line will be open from 10:00 to 22:00 on Saturday 6th June 2026. Texts received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

7. A member of the Capital team will confirm receipt of the winner’s text and arrange a time before the Event finishes to meet the winner and explain the details around fulfilment of the prize.

8. If for any reason outside of our control we are unable to meet with the winner before the end of the Event, we will be in contact regarding fulfilment of the prize via text after the Event.

9. The Golden Dough Ball is only valid on the date of the Event. The winner in possession of the Golden Dough Ball must text in on the date that they are attending the Event or they will not be eligible to win the prize.

10. The Golden Dough Ball will be checked and verified by the Promoter and ID may be requested.

11. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

12. We and the Promotion Partner may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county), and we may refer to your [and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion; subject always to our Privacy Policy and all applicable laws.

13. In relation to the winner (and runners up if applicable, you understand that we and our Promotion Partner may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion unless you object to your and/or your guest’s information being published or made available.. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

14. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over and who are in attendance at the Event on Saturday 6th June 2026, who hold an official Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard ticket.

15. If you have purchased a Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard official event programme and it contains the Golden Dough Ball and you are under the age of 18, the prize will be transferred to your parent or guardian.

16. You must be in possession of a valid Golden Dough Ball as determined by the Promoter. ID may be requested.

Prize:

17. One winner will receive the prize of £5,000.

18. The prize will be paid via bank transfer.

19. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited at our discretion. The bank transfer will be made within 28 days of us receiving these details.

20. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

21. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

22. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

23. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

24. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) and our Promotion Partner as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

25. By entering a Promotion, any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you permission to provide us and our Promotion Partner with their personal data.

26. We, our Promotion Partner and the Prize Providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the UK and EEA for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where this occurs, we and the Promotion Partner will ensure that such transfers are carried out in accordance with applicable data protection laws.

27. You can exercise your data protection rights, including your right to request the erasure of your personal data by contacting privacy@global.com. If your data is erased prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.