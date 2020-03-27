Friday Night Dinner Terms & Conditions

Terms & conditions. Picture: Getty

Full terms and conditions.

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at https://www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/competition/) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Friday Night Dinner Promotion’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run on Friday 27th March 2020 on Capital (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. There will be 2 separate competitions across the day. Entrants will have the opportunity to enter either or both competitions at the following times: - Between 10:00 and 13:00 on Friday 27th March 2020; and - Between 13:00 and 16:00 on Friday 27th March 2020.

4. To enter either of the Competitions an Entrant must send a text message with the keyword and answer to the question stated on air to the number given out on air (the “Text Message Line”).

5. The exact opening and closing times of both competitions will be given out on air. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, Entrants that enter the first competition will not automatically be registered for the second competition. Entrants will need to submit another entry to the Text Message Line when prompted on air.

7. There will be 1 prize winner selected from each of the competitions. Each winner will be selected at random from all correct and eligible entries, and may be required to repeat their answer live on air. If the caller fails to answer a call, is driving at the time of the call and unable to pull over, or cannot continue the call for any reason, the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random from all remaining correct and eligible entries.

8. The random selection of prize winner is at the Promoter’s discretion. Their decision will be final and no further correspondence will be entered into.

Eligibility:

9. Entrants must be 18 years or over and reside within the UK.

10. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

11. There are 2 prizes to be won, each consisting of: • Samsung 50 Inch Smart 4K HDR LED TV• Sonos Beam Compact Smart Sound Bar• iPad Air 2019 10.5 Inch Wi-Fi 64GB



Prize Terms:

12. The Samsung 50 Inch Smart TV, Sonos Sound Bar, and iPad Air will either be delivered to the prize winner’s nominated postal address, or be available for pickup at the prize winner’s closest outlet. The Promoter will arrange the best delivery option with the prize winner upon their notification of winning.

13. If prize delivery involves a courier service, prizes may arrive separately.

14. All prizes will be delivered within 28 working days from the date that the prize winner is notified they are a winner.

15. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.