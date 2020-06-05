Win A New Car Terms & Conditions

Fiat 500 Competition. Picture: Arnold Clark

Full terms and conditions.

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is CAPITAL, CAPITAL XTRA, HEART, SMOOTH, RADIO X, CLASSIC FM, LBC, GOLD.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes (the “Text Message Line”): CAPITAL - 83958 CAPITAL XTRA – 61236 HEART – 82122 SMOOTH – 65588 RADIO X – 83936 CLASSIC FM – 61812 LBC - 84850 GOLD – 65588

4. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Texts sent after the closing time will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 16:00 on Friday 29 May 2020 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 3pm on Friday 19 June 2020 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounce back text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £5 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £5 donation will be taken one hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £5 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. Within 3 hours of the Closing Time one winning Entrant will be selected at random from all eligible entries and will be notified that they have won on the phone number that their text entry was sent from. The winning Entrant may be required to talk to the presenter(s) either live on air, or a call will be recorded with the presenter(s) and then later played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer their phone, is driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during the call and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, they will forfeit their chance to win and another entry will be selected at random. The Producer’s decision is final. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. Entrants must be aged 18 or over with a full UK driving license to enter the Competition.

9. Entrants must enter from a UK mobile.

10. Entrants can enter up to 6 times only, however they must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £5 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

12. PRIZE OVERVIEW: The prize consists of a pre-registered 69-plate delivery mileage Fiat 500 Lounge in colour Bossanova White with a 1.2 litre petrol engine, manual 5-speed front wheel drive, 3 door hatchback, 15” alloy wheels, remote central locking.

13. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

14. The prize is non-transferable and not for resale.

15. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

16. We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

17. Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

18. This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given. Please see full details below including restrictions and exclusions.



Specific prize terms:



19. FULL PRIZE TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

The car is 1.2 litre petrol engine, manual 5-speed front wheel drive, 3 door hatchback, 15” alloy wheels, remote central locking.

• Pre-registered 69-plate Fiat 500

• Colour: Bossonova White • Engine: 1.2

• Fuel: Petrol • Gears: Manual • Doors: 3 • Seats: 4

• Body type: Hatchback

• Mileage: Under 100 miles • Driver convenience: Apple car play / Android Auto, Dualdrive PAS, Rear parking sensor, computer, Cruise control, External temperature gauge, Stop/start system • Entertainment: 4 speakers, Rear speakers

• Exterior features: Body colour bumpers, electric front windows, heat insulated glass, LED daytime running lights, Chrome plated exterior door handles, Front fog lights, Heated rear windows with wash wipe

• Interior features: 1 passenger grab handle, Auxiliary 12V power socket, Driver’s seat memory, Front passenger seat memory, Height adjustable steering wheel, Techno leather steering wheel with audio controls, 50/50 split folding rear seats with height adjustable rear headrests, Cloth upholstery, Front headrests, Height adjustable drivers seat, Isofix child seat preparation.

• Packs: Chrome pack 500 • Safety: 7 airbags – Driver, passenger, side, window and drivers knee airbags, Curtain airbags, Traction control, ABS/EBD, ESC + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Tyre pressure monitoring system • Security: Automatic door locking, Locking fuel filler cap, Immobiliser, Remote central locking

• Trim: Grey dashboard trim • Arnold Clark reserve the right to supply an alternative equivalently priced vehicle if this vehicle is not available.



• The car will only have mileage gained from the pre-delivery inspection (100 miles) and any delivery mileage to the customer.

• The winner’s details will have to be provided to Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited for the car to be processed completely. The information provided will be used in conjunction with the following Privacy Policy found at https://www.arnoldclark.com/cookies/.

• Arnold Clark will provide six-months road tax from the point of the winner being chosen and their details supplied. The winner will be responsible for taxing the vehicle after this. • It is the responsibility of the prize winner to insure the car before delivery.

• Once the winner has been contacted, they will be given the registration number which they will be able to insure the vehicle with.

• The winner is responsible for all vehicle maintenance and legal checks.

• The car will be delivered to the prize winner’s chosen UK address within 3 months of the winner’s details being passed to Arnold Clark.

• Entrants must be aged 18 or over and must hold a valid clean UK driving license.

• The winner is responsible for insuring the car and proof of insurance must be provided prior to collection of the car. • We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

• Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

• This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.



The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647).

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.