Capital Yorks: Win £500 with Motorpoint

Motorpoint on Capital Yorkshire, November 2021– Specific Rules

1. The Motorpoint promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Wednesday 10th November to Friday 19th November on Capital Yorkshire. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partners’ mentioned in these Specific Rules are Motorpoint Limited.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here. Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must listen to the Capital Yorkshire Drive Time show between 4pm and 7pm on Monday 15th – Friday 19th November 2021 and text in with the keyword PLAY to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”).

4. On each day, a contestant will be given a category. The contestant will then have to identify the words associated with that category from an audio clip played out by the presenter within the time limit. Each correct answer is worth £100, with upto £500 (5 correct answers) available each day.

5. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

6. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.

7. All eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One correct entry will be selected at random and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

8. If you are this entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter, during which you may be required to answer a further question or questions or complete a further task(s). That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable) then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion.

9. We and Motorpoint may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

10. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we Motorpoint may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

11. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry

12. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion

Prize:

13. Each winning entrant (Five Winners in Total) will receive 1 x cash prize of up to £500.

14. We will endeavour to transfer the prize money to your bank account within 28 days but are not responsible for any delays. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited in our discretion.

15. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/ .

16. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

17. Your personal data will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited and Quidem Limited), Motorpoint as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

18. We may hold your personal data for a period of 2 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

19. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us or our Promotional Partners when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotional Partners (as applicable) will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see our Privacy Policy for more details). You can opt out at any time.

20. We, the Promotion Partners and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion.

21. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy, which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion.

22. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

23. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.