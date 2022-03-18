Capital North East Loosefest Terms and Conditions

Specific Rules

1. The ‘Win Loose Fest Tickets’ promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run on Friday 18th March 2022 on Capital North East Drive. Global is the Promoter.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here(together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must be listening to Capital North East on Friday 18thMarch 2022 and text in with the keyword ENTER and your answer to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”).

4. To win, the entrant must listen to a clip of an artist who is playing at Loosefest 2022 and correctly identify the artist

5. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged.

6. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

7. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.

8. Within 2 hours of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One correct entry will be selected at random and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via the telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

9. If you are this entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter, during which you may be required to answer a further question or questions or complete a further task. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable) then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion.

10. We and the prize provider (Loose Fest) may publish and publicise your name, image, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

11. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we and our Promotion Partner may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

11. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

12. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

13. Entrants must live in the Capital North East TSA (NE, SR, DH, DL or TS postal areas)

Prize:

14. One winning entrant will receive 4 x VIP tickets to Loose Fest 2022

15. Event will take place in Newcastle on Town Moor on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31stJuly

16. Strictly 18+ event Photo ID required on entry (Passport/Driving license)Photocopies are not acceptable. Winning tickets will be emailed. All tickets exchanged for an NFC wristband on entry

17. “VIP tickets” include rapid entry, access to the VIP area with upgraded toilet facilities, premium bar and an official VIP lanyard

18. All winners must fully comply with ‘Loose Fest 2022’ event terms and conditions to be found at the bottom of this document.

19. You acknowledge and agree that, without limitation to the provisions of Clause 12 of the General Terms & Conditions, our ability to fulfil a prize and/or perform any of our obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (collectively ‘Covid Measures’). If due to any Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. In accordance with Clause [22] below, in these circumstances, we reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

20. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, travel to the festival is not included within the prize. 21. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

22. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

23. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

24. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) and our Promotion Partner as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

25. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us and our Promotion Partner with their personal data.

26. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and the Promotion Partner will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

27. We, our Promotion Partner and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we and the Promotion Partner will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

28. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

29. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

LOOSEFEST 2022 TICKET TERMS AND CONDITIONS:



1. All LooseFest tickets are non-refundable

2. LooseFest tickets are UNIQUE TO EACH ATTENDEE

3. You must be at least 18 years of age in order to gain entry to LooseFest

4. Valid photographic ID is required upon entry to verify your ticket and age. Suitable forms of valid photographic ID include your passport and driver’s licence. Photocopies are not acceptable

5. Doors open at 12:00 pm each day (tickets will not be valid prior to this time)

6. Last entry per day is at 5pm. If you arrive after this time you will not be allowed into the festival site and your ticket will not be refunded

7. All tickets have a unique barcode. Duplicate tickets will be refused at the gate and you will not be able to gain entry to the festival

8. All ticket holders must have their names on tickets. If you wish to change the name on your ticket please email us at namechange@loosefest.com. All name changes will be subject to a charge of £15 9. In the event of a cancellation (but not rescheduling), only the face value of the E-Ticket (not the booking fee and/or card charges) will be refunded from the point of sale

10. The organisers accept no responsibility for lost, stolen or damaged E-Tickets

11. The organisers reserve the right to refuse admission

12. Any person attempting to enter the festival under the influence of drugs/ alcohol/ legal highs will be refused entry

13. As a Condition of Entry, all ticket holders and other persons entering the event, will be subject to a search for illegal and prohibited items, by trained security staff, working on behalf of the promoter. Persons will be subjected to Police involvement in the event that illegal or prohibited substance or items are positively indicated by the drug detection dogs, or found on a person, or persons belongings, during the process of a search. There will be a Police presence at the event and the Police have the Power to Stop and Search you if they have reasonable grounds to believe that you are carrying illegal drugs, psychoactive substances, a weapon, stolen property or something that could be used to commit an offence. No refunds will be given to the ticket holder if refused entry, or evicted due to behaviour that threatens the enjoyment and safety of all persons attending the event. We reserve the right to refuse admission to the ticket holder, or evict the ticket holder from the premises should, after entry to the event, the ticket holder refuses to abide by the conditions of entry, act in a manner that threatens the safety and enjoyment of others, or refuse to being searched after entering the arena if there are reasonable grounds for suspicion that a crime has been committed. In circumstances where there is a belief that individuals are using, or dealing illegal drugs, or psychoactive substances or have committed another crime, the Northumbria Police will be notified

14. We reserve the right to confiscate any item, which in our reasonable opinion may cause danger or disruption to any other persons at the Event or is one of the items not permitted in the Venue as listed on the Event website. Without limitation, the following may not be brought into the Venue: Your own food and drink; bottles; cans; glass containers; Animals (except for assistance dogs); Any recording or transmitting equipment (including professional cameras); pyrotechnics or fireworks; Distress flares and flares; smoke bombs; laser pens; flags on poles; items which may be regarded as weapons; illegal substances; legal highs (Inc. nitrous oxide); tables; chairs of any sort, including stools, floor seating and shooting sticks; BBQ’s and any kind of cooking apparatus; gazebos and parasols. Food hampers/cool bags/boxes; alcohol; large (golf) umbrellas; bicycles

15. No re-admissions or pass-outs will be allowed

16. Ticket holders agree to appear for no fee in any filming and/or recording of the event

17. The organiser reserves the right to change the artist bill without prior notification and no refunds will be processed due to artist bill change /cancellation

18. The organiser will inform ticket holders of any changes to these terms and conditions should legislation change.

19. Entry is subject to any policies and guidelines implemented by the government at the time of the event. The customer will be liable to pay for any extra costs which relate to covid, such as testing etc.