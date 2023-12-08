Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Privacy

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By entering this area, you acknowledge that your voice and/or image will be captured and the resulting content disseminated by us (Global Media Group Services Limited), our broadcast partner ITV and the event sponsors Barclaycard, Soap & Glory, eBay, Paramount Plus, Pepsi, RGB, Virgin Media and O2 across a range of media including social media, websites, apps (including but not limited to Global Player) and TV, for promotional purposes. The resulting content may also be syndicated by our suppliers such as Shutterstock to media outlets for editorial purposes. If you do not wish to be photographed, recorded, or appear under these conditions, please leave the area. If you change your mind afterwards, please get in touch by emailing privacy@global.com For more information please see https://global.com/legal/privacy-policy/

ITV

Should you wish to know more about how ITV will manage your data please see: https://www.itv.com/_data/documents/pdf/ITV_Broadcasting_Privacy_Notice.pdf.

Barclaycard

To find out how Barclaycard processes your personal data, information about your rights or if you have any concerns on data privacy please refer to the Barclays Bank UK privacy and data management guide at: https://www.barclays.co.uk/important-information/control-your-data/

Soap & Glory

Should you wish to know more about how Soap & Glory will manage your data please see: https://www.soapandglory.com/privacy-policy

eBay

Should you wish to know more about how eBay will manage your data please see: https://www.ebay.co.uk/help/policies/member-behaviour-policies/user-privacy-notice-privacy-policy?id=4260

Paramount Plus

Should you wish to know more about how Paramount Plus will manage your data please see: https://privacy.paramount.com/en/policy?r=www.paramountplus.com

Pepsi

Should you wish to know more about how Pepsi will manage your data please see: https://www.pepsicoprivacypolicy.com/en?domain=pepsi.co.uk

RGB

Should you wish to know more about how RGB will manage your data please see: https://www.rgbdirect.co.uk/security

Virgin Media

Should you wish to know more about how Virgin Media will manage your data please see: https://www.virginmedia.com/legal/privacy-policy

O2

Should you wish to know more about how O2 will manage your data please see: https://www.o2.co.uk/termsandconditions/privacy-policy