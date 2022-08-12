Capital Breakfast’s Ultimate Date Night Competition on Capital, August 2022– Specific Rules

Capital Breakfast’s Ultimate Date Night Competition on Capital, August 2022– Specific Rules. Picture: station owned

The Capital Breakfast’s Ultimate Date Night promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Friday 12th August across the Capital Network. Global is the Promoter. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

To enter the Promotion, you must listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Friday 12th April between 06:00 and 10:00. When prompted by the presenter(s) you must text in with the keyword DATE and your answer to 83958 (the ‘Text Message Line’). One entrant will be randomly selected and brought to air, where presenter(s) will answer a series of questions on their behalf. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering. Within 5 minutes of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One correct entry will be selected at random and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable. If you are this entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. Once the selected entrant is brought to air, a presenter(s) will be asked to participate in up to 4 rounds of a general knowledge questions. For the first 3 rounds of the competition, each question correctly answered by Capital presenter(s) will win a cash amount on behalf of the contestant. The cash amounts are as follows:

Round 1: £100

Round 2: £200

Round 3: £200

If the presenter(s) fail to correctly answer any of the questions, the contestant will not win the allocated cash amount, and the presenter(s) will continue answering the remaining questions. After round 3 of the competition, the contestant will have the opportunity to decide whether they want to walk away with the money, or keep playing for the chance to win the major prize. If the contestant chooses to walk away, they will win the cash amount that has been collected up until that point in the competition. If the contestant chooses to proceed with the 4th and final round of the competition, a member of the Capital Breakfast Show will be asked to correctly answer a final question on their behalf. If the presenter(s) correctly answers the fourth and final question, the contestant will win the major travel prize. However, if the presenter incorrectly answers the question on the final round of the competition, the contestant will not win the major travel prize, and will also lose the cash amount collected up until that point in the competition. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable) then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion. We may publish and publicise your name, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

11. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

12. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

Prize:

One winning entrant will receive one of the two below prizes: A cash prize up to £500 (depending on the amount of answers correctly answered by presenter(s)). A 2 night holiday to Venice, Italy for two people, including:

Return flights for two people;

Return transfers from the airport to the hotel

2 night’s accommodation at a 4 star, centrally located hotel in Venice;

Breakfast at the hotel restaurant each morning;

30 minute Gondola ride experience for 2 people;

£200 spending money;

Travel insurance.

Prize Terms and Conditions:

Your prize is subject to availability at the discretion of NDL Travel and excludes bank holidays, Valentine’s day/weekend and school holiday periods, specifically the Christmas holidays, summer holidays, spring and autumn half terms and Easter in both the UK and Italy. Prize includes return economy flights, all flight taxes and surcharges but doesn’t include any checked in luggage. Subject to availability, departure airport used will be the winners nearest international airport that operates direct flights to Venice. Please note, this may not be your closest airport. If you don’t hold a UK passport you may need a visa for this destination, and this should be arranged with the appropriate embassy. Although please note the cost of a visa of this kind isn’t included in your prize. Due to the current ongoing situation with travel advice in relation to Covid-19, we would advise that you look at all the information available with regards to quarantine, vaccination, and testing requirements of the destination you are travelling to, before selecting your dates. To understand the risks in a country, including the latest COVID restrictions (including for entry), follow FCDO Travel Advice. You can find information online at https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice. It is your responsibility to comply with any Covid-19 checks for entering Italy and upon returning to the UK. NDL Group cannot be held responsible for the winner not having the correct travel documentation, test results, vaccine status or following any COVID-19 regulations. Transfers will be private and not shared with other passengers. Gondola ride experience will last approx. 30 minutes. Experience will be shared with other members of the public. Subject to availability at time of booking. Travel insurance is subject to normal terms of acceptance. Pre-existing medical conditions may not be covered. No age restrictions apply. All prizes must be claimed and booked by the prize winner within 12 months from the date of our initial correspondence with them. We will endeavour to transfer the prize money to your bank account within 28 days but are not responsible for any delays. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited at our discretion. You must, at your own cost, comply with all necessary checks, and/or tests required for travelling to and from and entering and exiting your travel destination/venue. This includes, but is not limited to, purchasing, organising, undertaking, recording and/or registering any required Covid-19 tests. We will not be responsible for any costs incurred by you in complying with this clause, nor will we purchase, organise, undertake, record and/or register any required Covid-19 tests. You must comply with all applicable rules, regulations and guidance relating to Covid-19, both in the UK and your travel destination/venue. We are not responsible for your failure to comply with such rules, regulations and guidance. You acknowledge and agree that, without limitation to the provisions of Clause 12 of the General Terms & Conditions, our ability to fulfil a prize and/or perform any of our obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (collectively ‘Covid Measures’). If due to any Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. In accordance with Clause 28 below, in these circumstances, we reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/ .

Data Protection: