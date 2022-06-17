Capital’s Calvin Harris Winning Weekend on Capital, June 2022 – Specific Rules

By Capital FM

The Capital’s Calvin Harris Winning Weekend promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Friday 16th June 2022 to Sunday 18th June 2022 on the Capital Network. Global is the Promoter.

IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

To enter the Promotion, you must listen to Capital FM from Friday 16th June to Sunday 18th June 2022. You must listen out for the song that will be specified by the presenter(s). When you hear that specified song, you must text in with the keyword WIN to 83958 (the ‘Text Message Line’). There will be multiple competition rounds across the Promotion (7 in total across the campaign), each with a new specified song. For the avoidance of doubt, the text system will be re-set after each competition round, with the song differing from round to round (as announced on air by the presenter(s)). The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering. Within 10 minutes of the closing time of each Promotion round, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One correct entry will be selected at random and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize and select another entrant. If you are this entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion. We and our Promotion Partner may publish and publicise your name, image, and we may refer to your guest/travel companion’s association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we and our Promotion Partner may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion. Winning entrants are restricted to one prize within the Promotion period.

Prize:

There are 7 prize packages to be won, each consisting of: A Pair of seated tickets to see Calvin Harris at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Sat 2 July 2022 2 nights stay at Radisson Red Glasgow from the 1st-3rd July 2022 for 2 people, with breakfast at the hotel restaurant each morning. Return train travel to Glasgow for 2 people. £250 Global’s Prize Partner NDL will be providing full prize terms and winner fulfilment. Specific terms & conditions for Calvin Harris tickets: Tickets will posted to you by Global once you have submitted your address. No persons under 16 will be permitted Tickets cannot be transferred or exchanged We will endeavour to transfer the prize money to your bank account within 28 days but are not responsible for any delays. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited at our discretion. You must comply with all applicable rules, regulations and guidance relating to Covid-19, both in the UK and the venue. We are not responsible for your failure to comply with such rules, regulations and guidance. You must comply with all applicable rules, regulations and guidance relating to Covid-19, both in the UK and your travel destination/venue. We are not responsible for your failure to comply with such rules, regulations and guidance. You acknowledge and agree that, without limitation to the provisions of Clause 12 of the General Terms & Conditions, our ability to fulfil a prize and/or perform any of our obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (collectively ‘Covid Measures’). If due to any Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. In accordance with Clause 25 below, in these circumstances, we reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, food and drink is not included within the prize. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection: