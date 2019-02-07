BRITs 2019 Grab To Win Terms & Conditions

BRITs Grab To Win Competition. Picture: BRITs

BRITs 2019 Grab To Win Competition Terms & Conditions

RULES

The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions which can be found at http://www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions/competition/ (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to the BRITs 2019 – Grab To Win (the “Competition") which will run from 15:00 on Thursday 7th February 2019 to 23:59 on Wednesday 13th February 2019 on the Capital Network (the “Radio Station”). Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from the Radio Station.]

Details of the Competition:

To enter the Competition an Entrant must open the Instagram app or go to Instagram.com/capitalofficial and follow @capitalofficial on Instagram, if not already following. Find the #grabtowin video first posted Tuesday 5th February 2019 on the @Capitalofficial Instragram account. Screengrab the photo of Little Mix when visible on screen. Post the screengrab onto the entrant’s Instragram account including ‘@capitalofficial’ and ‘#grabtowin’ on the status. Two winners in total will be selected at random from all entries, and contacted via Instagram to the Instagram ID they submitted.

By submitting an image to Instagram to the Radio Station you:

(i) warrant that you control all copyright and all other rights (including, without limitation, performers’ rights) in and to such image; and (ii) confirm the grant by you to the Radio Station [and Global Radio] of a worldwide, perpetual, royalty free license in the copyright and all other rights in and to the image (including, without limitation, performers’ rights) and you waive any moral rights and like rights you have in relation to the video; so that the Radio Station [and Global Radio] shall be entitled to use the video in any and all media at no cost to the Radio Station [and Global Radio] and such use shall not infringe the rights of any third party.

Winners will be notified of the competition via their Instagram account by @CapitalOfficial.

The winners will have three hours to reply on Instagram, if they do not reply with confirmation of their attendance after three hours, they will forfeit their chance to win the prize and we will have to select another winner. This process will be then repeated until a winner has confirmed their availability.

Eligibility:

8. All entrants must be aged 18 or over.

9. Entrants may enter the competition more than once.

Prize:

10. There will be two individual winners.

11. The prize will be 1x pair of tickets to the BRIT Awards 2019 on Wednesday 20th February 2019 at The O2, London.

12. The prize does not include travel to the venue.

13. The prize does not include insurance.

14. The prize is non-transferrable.

15. Global Radio reserves the right to change the prize or any part of it at any time.

16. All winners must adhere to the BRITs event, ticket terms, and door policy which can be found online at: http://www.brits.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/ and http://www.theo2.co.uk/legal/terms-and-conditions-legal#1 SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212196.