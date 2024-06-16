Barclaycard Ticket Upgrade AMP Zone Terms And Conditions

Partnerships Implementation Form

Summertime Ball Super Fan Ticket Upgrade at the Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2024, June 2024 – Specific Rules

1. The Summertime Ball Super Fan Ticket Upgrade promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run on Sunday 16th June 2024 at Wembley Arena. Global is the Promoter: The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is Barclaycard. The Prize Provider is Global.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must be attending the Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2024 on Sunday 16th June 2024 with a valid ticket.

4. The Promotion will run from 12:00 on Sunday 16th June 2024 and close at 13:00 on Sunday 16th June 2024.

5. A representative from Global will be identifying you as a superfan of the artists within the Summertime Ball lineup. If you qualify as a superfan, you will have the chance to win a ticket upgrade into the Barclaycard AMP zone at the front of the stage.

6. Superfans will be wearing any official merchandise from the artists within the official lineup.

7. We may publish and publicise your submission, name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

8. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

9. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

You must be over 12 to enter the Barclaycard AMP Zone. If you are under 14, in order to enter the Promotion and Barclaycard AMP Zone, you must be accompanied by an adult. Entry is restricted to one entry per person per live promotional event; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

Prize:

10. One winning entrant will receive a ticket upgrade to the Barclaycard AMP Zone.

11. You must be over 12 to enter the Barclaycard AMP Zone. If you are under 14, in order to enter the Promotion and Barclaycard AMP Zone, you must be accompanied by an adult. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

12. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

13. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

14. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

15. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) and our Promotion Partner as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

16. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject[, and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us and our Promotion Partner with their personal data.

17. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us and/or our Promotion Partner when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotion Partnerwill use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

18. We, our Promotion Partner] and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we and the Promotion Partner will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

19. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

20. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.